Super Bowl Advertisers are Ready for Game Day - Kellogg School of Management Professors Available for Interviews

News provided by

Kellogg School of Management

10 Jan, 2024, 09:22 ET

Professors and Students Evaluate Ads in the School's 20th Annual Super Bowl Ad Review

EVANSTON, Ill., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brands, agencies, and their partners are putting their best work to the test on the world's biggest stage in advertising: Super Bowl LVIII. Spots are nearly sold out and advertisers are looking forward to taking advantage of another unique opportunity to deliver their products, services and brand purpose to the largest audience in the world.

Leading up to, during and after the game on Sunday, February 11, 2024, marketing and advertising experts at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management are available to comment on trends and what to expect from this year's ads.

What: Two professors and more than 50 students from the Kellogg School of Management will conduct the 20th consecutive Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review. The students grade the advertisements in real time based on strategic criteria known as the ADPLAN and produce a final ranking of their most – and least – effective advertisers. Professors Derek Rucker and Tim Calkins co-lead the school's Ad Review and can discuss topics such as: 

  • What tone can viewers expect during this year's Super Bowl?
  • What sort of focus and key messaging [DEI, sustainability, geopolitical climate, etc.] will take prominence in this year's advertisements?
  • How will companies begin to use artificial intelligence to influence their ads?
  • What makes for a winning or losing Super Bowl ad? What are some of the best and worst advertisements from past Super Bowl campaigns?

Who: Kellogg School professors are the leading experts on Super Bowl advertising, bringing over 20 years of experience analyzing the ads. They are available for interviews leading up to the Super Bowl and day of, on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, and Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, for interviews in person or virtually.

  • Professor Derek Rucker is the Sandy & Morton Goldman Professor of Entrepreneurial Studies in Marketing. Rucker's research focuses on advertising strategy and consumer behavior with an emphasis on the study of attitudes, persuasion, and social influence.
  • Professor Tim Calkins is a clinical professor of marketing and associate chair of the marketing department at the Kellogg School. Calkins teaches courses in marketing strategy and branding, and acts as co-academic director of the school's branding program.

More info: For more about the Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review, visit http://www.kellogg.northwestern.edu/news-events/superbowl/.

Media contact: 
Kellogg Media Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Kellogg School of Management

Also from this source

Kellogg Creates First Research Institute Applying Complexity Sciences to Unlock New Understandings of Societal, Market and Business Issues

Kellogg Creates First Research Institute Applying Complexity Sciences to Unlock New Understandings of Societal, Market and Business Issues

Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management announced today the creation of the Ryan Institute on Complexity to be led by distinguished...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Advertising

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.