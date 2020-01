Super Bowl Advertisers Line Up for the Big Game Day - Kellogg School of Management Professors Available for Interviews

What: Two professors and more than 60 students from Kellogg School of Management will conduct its 16th consecutive Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review. The students grade the advertisements in real time based on strategic criteria known as ADPLAN and produce a final ranking of their most – and least – effective advertisers. Professors Derek Rucker and Tim Calkins co-lead the school's Ad Review and can discuss topics such as:



• What advertising trends can viewers expect this year?

• Does the political climate impact what marketers have planned for the Super Bowl?

• What makes for a winning or losing Super Bowl ad?

• Why does a Super Bowl ad cost so much?

• What are some of the best and worst advertisements from past Super Bowl campaigns?







Who: Two Kellogg School professors are leading experts on Super Bowl advertising:









Professor Derek D. Rucker is the Sandy & Morton Goldman Professor of Entrepreneurial Studies in Marketing at the Kellogg School. Rucker's primary research focuses on advertising strategy and consumer behavior with an emphasis on the study of attitudes, persuasion, and social influence. Rucker has been published in a number of academic journals, is the author of "Advertising Strategy" (5th edition), and is the co-founder of the Human Ecology Laboratory.









Professor Tim Calkins is a clinical professor of marketing at the Kellogg School. Calkins teaches courses in marketing strategy and acts as co-academic director of the school's branding program. He is also the author of "Defending Your Brand, How Smart Companies Use Defensive Strategy to Deal with Competitive Attacks," "How to Wash a Chicken: Mastering the Business Presentation," and "Breakthrough Marketing Plans."







When: Professors Rucker and Calkins are available for interviews leading up to the Super Bowl. They also are available the day of the game, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, and Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, for interviews via phone or in-person. Before, during and after the game, viewers are encouraged to join the social media conversation using #KelloggBowl.