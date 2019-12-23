Super Bowl LIV is Officially less than 54 Days Out and the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee is Offering a Preview of Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon

"Super Bowl LIVE will completely transform Downtown Miami," said Rodney Barreto, MSBHC Chairman. "Our team has worked hard to bring the game to everyone and create a memorable, fun and interactive Super Bowl experience for visitors and residents alike."

Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon will be running from January 25 to February 1, 2020. The fan festival will feature evening concerts at the Amphitheater, a Huddle Down Community Stage, Road to the 11th Super Bowl activation, Tailgate Town featuring a Culinary stage, an Environmental Village, live water shows, evening parades, fireworks and much more. This will be the first time that visitors and the community at large will have the opportunity to celebrate all things Super Bowl at a free-to-the-public event in Downtown Miami.

In addition to Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon, fans will also be able to kick off the biggest week of the year at Super Bowl Opening Night January 27, 2020 at 7pm at Marlins Park and continue to celebrate the culmination of the NFL's 100th season at Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Super Bowl Experience will open on January 25, 2020, featuring interactive games, autograph sessions and more. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.nfl.com/super-bowl/event-info.

SUPER BOWL LIVE DETAILS:

Culminating the star-studded line-up for the Evening Concerts at the Amphitheater , taking place January 31st with JPerry, Walshy's Fire Miami Orchestra and Nu Deco Ensemble and February 1st with Domino Saints will be the world renowned, multi-platinum selling band 'Fitz and the Tantrums'. After "HandClap" — the breakout hit song of Fitz and the Tantrums' career — became something of an unofficial theme song for the NFL, the band was invited to participate in FOX's Super Bowl preshow, along with previous memorable performances at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Audiences will also be able to enjoy songs from premier artists in a variety of music genres.

The Huddle Down Community Stage will feature bands, specialty musicians, dance teams, and visual arts performances providing an opportunity for local artists, schools and youth performers to showcase their talent as well as the culture and diversity of our South Florida community. It will encompass a unique display of talent each day. Full line-up below

The Road to the 11 th (pictured above) will feature a regulation size football field as a grand entryway into Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon detailing the rich the history of the past 10 Super Bowls hosted in Miami. A phenomenal opportunity for fans to be able to photograph themselves with larger-than-life footballs portraying the teams and final scores for each of the games.

Tailgate Town featuring the Culinary Stage will take you through the sounds & smells of a true tailgate. Tailgate Town will be an epic pre-game party featuring Celebrity Chefs, tailgating concessions, decorative seating, and games in a family friendly area. Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon guests will have the opportunity to experience the senses of Miami's cuisine and culture at the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee Culinary Stage. The stage will feature live cooking exhibits and demonstrations from world-renowned chefs and celebrity guests from the NFL community working together on interactive fan activities. The Culinary Stage will be programmed daily except for Monday and Tuesday with 3-4 culinary demos each day. Other entertainment will be programmed in between and announced closer to the event.

Fans are sure to enjoy a spectacular display of water stunts at the Super Bowl LIVE Water Show. Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon will feature a personal watercraft stunt and freestyle show with a wild array of aerial tricks and dizzying backflips of jet skis, flyboards and water jetpacks. Stunts will include jetpack performers completing tricks up to 70 feet in the air and jet skis hitting amazing tricks, flips and spins up to 15ft high. The experience is led by two-time nationally ranked pro freestyler, Chris Anyzeski, currently 1st place in the United States and 2nd in the world. Members of this demonstration team have performed all over the world, including China, Australia, Japan, Dubai, France, and South America. Super Bowl LIVE will host the shows on Thursday, Friday & Saturday in beautiful Biscayne Bay.

Next up is a showcase for the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee's environmental initiative – Ocean to Everglades in the Environmental Village. It will be defined by incorporating elements related our surrounding oceans and the Everglades. The showcase will include environmental sponsor activations from the MSBHC's environmental partners.

The Super Bowl LIVE Evening Parades will feature over 100 performers on Friday and Saturday night full of the rhythmic culture Miami has to offer. Miami's Caribbean Carnival will feature Junkanoos and stunning oversized costumes from our Caribbean community alongside the incredible sounds of Socca beats and Steel Drums. Miami's Latin Parade will feature Brazilian Samba Dancers & Rhythm Beaters "Batucada", the acrobatic dance of Capoeira and the incredible costumes of Cuba, Colombia, Venezuela and Argentina. These parades will celebrate Miami's rich cultural diversity.

To close out the night, following the Parade and Concerts on Friday and Saturday nights, Biscayne Bay will light up in a spectacular Fireworks Show illuminating the sky over Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon.

The Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon performance lineups by stages are as follows:

*ALL TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Huddledown Community Stage

Saturday, January 25th –

11:45 A.M. – 12:15 P.M. Sound Factory

– Sound Factory

12:30 P.M. – 1:00 P.M. Mariachi Homestead Miami

– Mariachi Homestead Miami

1:30 P.M. – 2:15 P.M. JECC Bootcamp Jazz

– JECC Bootcamp Jazz

4:00 P.M. - 4:30 P.M. IFE ILE

IFE ILE

6:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. Mojo Ike & Val Woods Experience

Mojo Ike & Val Woods Experience

8:00 P.M. – 11:00 P.M. High Tolerance

Sunday, January 26th –

12:00 P.M. - 12:30 P.M. Beacon Hill Miami Gardens Drumline

Beacon Hill Miami Gardens Drumline

1:00 P.M. - 1:20 P.M. Bamachol Group 1

Bamachol Group 1

1:30 P.M. - 1:50 P.M. Bamachol Group 2

Bamachol Group 2

2:00 P.M. - 2:30 P.M. Little Dreamers

Little Dreamers

3:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. IKO IKO



4:30 P.M. - 5:30 P.M. Guerra Grooves

Guerra Grooves

6:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. La Vie

La Vie

7:30 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Jimmy Stowe & The Stowaways

Monday, January 27th –

5:00 P.M. - 6:30 P.M. Oriente

- - Oriente

7:30 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. George Tandy w/ Jam Band

Tuesday, January 28th –

5:00 P.M. - 6:30 P.M. Stereo Mix

Stereo Mix

7:30 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Melton Mustafa

Wednesday, January 29th CLOSED

Thursday, January 30th –

5:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. Cortadito

Cortadito

6:30 P.M. - 7:45 P.M. High Tolerance

High Tolerance

8:45 P.M. - 10:00 P.M. Samantha Russell Band

Friday, January 31st –

1:00 P.M. - 1:30 P.M. Papaloko Drum Society

Papaloko Drum Society

2:00 P.M. - 3:00 P.M. Wildfire Band

Wildfire Band

3:30 P.M. - 4:30 P.M. Jesse Jones Jr.



5:30 P.M. - 6:30 P.M. Stef Silva



8:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. Innasense

Innasense

9:30 P.M. – 11:00 P.M. Dream on Band

Saturday, February 1st –

12:00 P.M. - 12:30 P.M. Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida

Chorus of

12:30 P.M. - 1:00 P.M. New Century Dance Company

New Century Dance Company

1:30 P.M. - 3:00 P.M. Curbstone

Curbstone

3:30 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. Gaucho "Los Latigos Santiguanos"

– Gaucho "Los Latigos Santiguanos"

4:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. Luis Bofill

- 5:00 P.M.

6:00 P.M. – 7 P.M. Spam Allstars

– Spam Allstars

8:00 P.M.- 9:00 P.M. Suenalo

Suenalo

9:30 P.M. – 11:00 P.M. Carlos Oliva & Los Sobrinos del Juez

Amphitheater Stage

Friday, January 31st –

– 8:00 P.M.



Opening Act- J Perry





Headliner: Walshy's Fire Miami Orchestra featuring Nu Deco Ensemble

Saturday, February 1st –

– 1:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M

– 4:00 P.M

AFC/NFC Team Pep Rallies



8:00 P.M



Opening Act: Domino Saints





Headliner: Fitz & the Tantrums

The Super Bowl LIVE presented by Verizon hours of operations are as follows:

Saturday, January 25th - 11:00 A.M. – 11:00 P.M.

Sunday, January 26th - 11:00 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Monday, January 27th - 4:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Tuesday, January 28th - 4:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Wednesday, January 29th CLOSED

Thursday, January 30th - 4:00 P.M. – 11:00 P.M.

Friday, January 31st - 11:00 A.M. – 11:00 P.M.

Saturday, February 1st - 11:00 A.M. – 11:00 P.M.

*Renderings of LIVE to be released in January

About Miami Super Bowl Host Committee

The Miami Super Bowl Host Committee brings together our community's top local business leaders, community representatives, tourism officials and football personnel around a common cause – making Super Bowl LIV a historic experience both for visitors and for locals across South Florida. On February 2, 2020, South Florida will host its record-breaking 11th game at the newly renovated Hard Rock Stadium. Additionally, Super Bowl LIV will mark the culmination of the 100th season anniversary of the NFL and will feature special events and activities throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties as part of the festivities. For more information, visit www.MIASBLIV.com .

WITH THE SUPPORT OF THE MIAMI-DADE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CULTURAL AFFAIRS AND THE CULTURAL AFFAIRS COUNCIL, THE MIAMI-DADE COUNTY MAYOR AND BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS AND THE MIAMI BEACH VISITOR AND CONVENTION AUTHORITY.

SOURCE Miami Super Bowl Host Committee

