Super Bowl LX's Super Schools Scores Big for Bay Area Students

GENYOUth, Oakland Unified School District, Bay Area Host Committee, and Purpose-Driven Supporters Celebrate 60-School Community Initiative Increasing Access to 9 Million School Meals and Expanding Physical Activity Opportunities for Over 33,000 Bay Area Students

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As big game excitement builds across the Bay Area, GENYOUth, the national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping schoolchildren thrive by living well-nourished and physically active lives, today celebrated the successful completion of its Super Schools community initiative at Grass Valley Elementary School in Oakland. In recognition of Super Bowl LX, Super Schools has provided nutrition equipment grants and NFL FLAG-In-School kits to 60 Bay Area schools, delivering a powerful legacy of impact just days before kickoff of the Big Game.

In collaboration with Oakland Unified School District (OUSD); the Bay Area Host Committee; Dairy Council of California; and purpose-minded corporate sponsors including Amazon Access, Domino's, the NFL Foundation, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, and the PepsiCo Foundation, Super Schools has increased access to approximately 9 million school meals annually and expanded opportunities for daily physical activity, benefitting over 33,000 students throughout the Bay Area.

At today's celebration, students and their parents experienced firsthand the impact of Super Schools through an interactive, family-focused event featuring experiential learning activities, taste tests and sampling, a nutritious food packing initiative, and fun activities for kids and parents alike. Students also participated in an NFL FLAG-In-School flag football clinic where officials from the San Francisco 49ers coached participants while highlighting the critical connection between proper nutrition and physical activity in supporting student success.

In addition, Eat. Learn. Play., an Oakland based charity founded by Stephen and Ayesha Curry, working to transform the school experience for a generation of students, brought their Eat. Learn. Play. Bus to Grass Valley Elementary during the event, offering a free mobile bookstore experience with culturally- affirming books for their students to choose from.

Today's celebration showcased the Super School equipment grants awarded to schools, including Grab-and-Go mobile meal carts, insulated milk coolers, and point-of-sale systems that increase access to healthy school meals, along with NFL FLAG-In-School kits that promote student participation in physical activity.

Super Schools has delivered a comprehensive package of essential equipment and resources designed to transform students' access to healthy foods and build enjoyment through physical activity. The initiative fosters student nourishment by overcoming barriers to school breakfast including time and stigma, delivering healthy morning meals directly to where students are – whether in hallways, classrooms, or cafeterias – so they can easily access the nutritious meals they need to thrive. The NFL FLAG-In-School kits provide students with fun, inclusive opportunities to stay active through flag football while supporting a lifelong love for movement and play.

"With one in five children in the Bay Area living in poverty¹, the completion of Super Schools represents a touchdown for student well-being," said Ann Marie Krautheim, M.A., R.D., L.D., CEO of GENYOUth. "We have equipped 60 Bay Area schools, including 10 in the Oakland Unified School District, with the tools they need to nourish and keep students active every single day. These aren't just mobile meal carts and flag football kits – they're lifelines that help children grow, learn, and reach their full potential. As we celebrate Super Bowl LX, we're proud to leave a lasting legacy of impact in the Bay Area, and we're deeply grateful to our purpose-driven partners who have made this possible."

"The Super Schools program has made a profound difference for our students at Grass Valley Elementary and across Oakland Unified School District," said OUSD Superintendent Dr. Denise Saddler. "By emphasizing proper nutrition and physical activity, we're helping our students build healthy habits that will serve them for a lifetime. We are grateful to GENYOUth and all mission-driven supporters for their dedication to our students' health, wellness, and academic success."

"As we approach Super Bowl LX, Super Schools exemplifies the Bay Area Host Committee's commitment to driving lasting social and economic impact across our region," said Patty Hubbard, Chief Marketing Officer, Bay Area Host Committee. "This initiative has brought together organizations that share our passion for making a meaningful difference in the lives of children, and they have helped create a legacy that will benefit students long after the final whistle blows on game day."

"Access to nutritious food shouldn't depend on your zip code, and Super Schools is helping to level the playing field for Bay Area students," said Nancy Dalton, Director, Amazon Access, and GENYOUth Board Chair, "We're honored to have teamed up with GENYOUth on this initiative that has equipped 60 schools with the resources they need to ensure every student can access the healthy meals that fuel their success both in the classroom and beyond."

"Food has the power to transform lives, and when students are well-nourished, they're better positioned to achieve their academic goals," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "Through our Domino's Smart Slice program and our partnership with GENYOUth, we're working to foster nutrition security in the communities we serve. As a day-one supporter of GENYOUth, Domino's is proud to have played a role in this impactful initiative that has strengthened nutrition security for thousands of Bay Area students."

"At PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation, we focus on ensuring children and families can reliably access nutritious meals that help build thriving communities, said Monica Bauer, Senior Vice President, PepsiCo Social Impact. "Super Schools has made a tangible difference in addressing childhood hunger across the Bay Area by providing schools with the equipment they need to deliver healthy meals to students. We're proud to partner with GENYOUth in their mission to expand equitable access to the nutrition that fuels children's physical well-being, cognitive development, and academic achievement."

"The 49ers Foundation is thrilled to see the impact Super Schools has made in making physical activity more inclusive, enjoyable, and accessible to Bay Area students," said Justin Prettyman, Vice President, Philanthropy & Executive Director, 49ers Foundation. "Through NFL FLAG-In-School, we've helped create opportunities for thousands of students to discover the joy, confidence, and teamwork that comes from play and movement. This initiative perfectly aligns with our commitment to empowering Bay Area youth."

"Dairy Council of California is honored to partner with GENYOUth on Super Schools to strengthen nutrition security across Bay Area schools," said Amy DeLisio, CEO, Dairy Council of CA. "Dairy plays an essential role in delivering the nutrients that support children's growth, learning, and development and this initiative has expanded access to nutritious school meals for thousands of students."

"Pacific Gas and Electric Company is dedicated to a safe, sustainable, and prosperous future for our customers and communities in northern and central California. Healthy schools and good nutrition are vital for children's success," said Stephanie Isaacson, Senior Director of Community Relations at PG&E. "We're pleased to support GENYOUth and the Super Schools initiative in making a positive difference."

GENYOUth's commitment to ending student hunger continues this Saturday, February 7, 2026, with Taste of the NFL presented by PepsiCo, the premier purpose-driven culinary event of Super Bowl LX, of which GENYOUth is the charitable partner. Net proceeds raised from Taste of the NFL will benefit schools in the Bay Area and throughout the nation. The collective impact of the 2025 Taste of the NFL event held in New Orleans generated $2.2 million in revenue, which benefited approximately 1,000 schools and 540,000 students by increasing access to 146 million school meals in all 32 NFL club markets.

