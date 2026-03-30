SUPER BOWL RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS IN 2029

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LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Football League announced that Las Vegas will host Super Bowl LXIII in 2029 at Allegiant Stadium.

The announcement was made today at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix, following a review by the NFL's Fan Engagement & Major Events Committee and a vote by full ownership.

Super Bowl LXIII returns to Las Vegas in 2029 Super Bowl LXIII returns to Las Vegas in 2029

The announcement in Phoenix was followed by a press conference in Las Vegas, featuring remarks from LVCVA Board Member and Chair of the Clark County Commission, Michael Naft, and Las Vegas Raiders Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Justin Carley. Both press conferences featured the debut of a video produced by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) that showcases the energy and excitement of the destination hosting Super Bowl LXIII.

Opening with a flyover of the Las Vegas Strip, transitioning into Allegiant Stadium, and culminating on the 50-yard line, the video highlights bold LXIII Roman numerals spanning 32 feet wide and 13 feet 4 inches tall. Surrounded by confetti and pyrotechnics, the installation captures the spirit of celebration and serves as an iconic visual centerpiece in the lead-up to the game, reflecting the scale, spectacle, and global spotlight of Super Bowl week in Las Vegas.

"We're excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Las Vegas and provide our fans another incredible experience in one of America's greatest sport and entertainment destinations," said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. "Super Bowl LVIII demonstrated the scale, energy and hospitality the city brings to global events, and we look forward to working alongside the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Raiders and the community to deliver an even greater experience this time around."

Super Bowl LXIII will mark the second time the Super Bowl will be held in Las Vegas. The city debuted as a first-time Super Bowl host in 2024, welcoming more than 330,000 visitors and generating an economic impact of more than $1 billion.

"We're proud the NFL has selected Las Vegas to host Super Bowl LXIII," said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the LVCVA. "Our first Super Bowl showcased the unique energy and scale only this destination can offer, bringing together world-class sports, entertainment, and hospitality in one place. Las Vegas was built for moments like this, and we look forward to delivering another exceptional experience for fans in 2029."

"Bringing the Super Bowl back to Southern Nevada is a powerful testament to the success of the 2024 game," said Michael Naft, Chair of the Clark County Commission. "Super Bowl LVIII was more than a world-class sporting event. It created meaningful opportunities for independent business owners, generated significant economic impact for our local economy, and supported nonprofit partners through the NFL's Legacy Grant program. Clark County is proud to build on that momentum, and I am eager to ensure that the benefits of hosting the big game are felt by all Nevadans."

"We're excited that the Super Bowl will be returning to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium in 2029," said Mark Davis, owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. "It's a testament to the Raiders, the LVCVA, civic leaders, the community, and the NFL working together as one. Super Bowl LVIII set a high bar, and for Super Bowl LXIII, we are committed to raising it even further."

As part of the lead-up to Super Bowl LXIII, Las Vegas will host a highly anticipated lineup of events, including NFL Honors, Super Bowl Experience presented by Jersey Mike's, Super Bowl Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade, and expansive community initiatives, such as NFL Source, the league's procurement program for local and underrepresented businesses. Spanning the Las Vegas metropolitan area, these events will offer countless opportunities for both residents and visitors to enjoy memorable, family-friendly experiences.

ABOUT THE LVCVA

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with positioning Southern Nevada as the undisputed global destination for leisure and business travel and operates the 4.6 million square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). With 150,000 hotel rooms and nearly 15 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space in Las Vegas, the LVCVA's mission centers on attracting visitors to the area. The LVCVA also owns the Vegas Loop at Las Vegas Convention Center, designed, and operated by The Boring Company, and also owns the Las Vegas Monorail, an elevated 3.9-mile system with seven stops throughout the resort corridor. For more information, go to www.lvcva.com, www.visitlasvegas.com or www.vegasmeansbusiness.com.

SOURCE Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA)