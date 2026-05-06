THIS SUMMER IN VEGAS: EXPECT FIREWORKS

Eight consecutive Saturdays of fireworks, highlighted by the nation's largest Fourth of July display, anchor a season of entertainment, events, and unbeatable offers.

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LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas will celebrate America250 with eight consecutive Saturdays of fireworks, beginning at 9 p.m. PDT from June 6 through July 25.

The collective scale and scope of the weekly, eight-minute synchronized show will make it the largest summer fireworks show in the nation, transforming The Strip and Downtown into a citywide celebration.

Las Vegas' new summer campaign invites travelers to "Pack for Vegas" and step into a blockbuster season of headline residencies, global superstars, new shows, and nonstop day-to-night entertainment. "Pack for Vegas" highlights the breadth of experiences available this season, from high-energy dayclubs and immersive attractions to new venues and major live events, reinforcing Las Vegas as a destination built for unforgettable experiences.

"Las Vegas is always a hot ticket for summer travel, and this year, the celebrations will reach new heights," said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (Visit Las Vegas). "We're marking America's 250th anniversary with fireworks lighting up the skyline across eight consecutive Saturdays, alongside everything visitors expect from a city that's all in, all the time. From A-list entertainment to high-energy pool parties and great all-inclusive deals, it's shaping into a summer celebration only Las Vegas can deliver. Add it all together, and there's never been a better time to pack for Vegas."

FIREWORKS

The America250 Fireworks Celebration, designed and produced by Fireworks by Grucci in partnership with Visit Las Vegas and Las Vegas Events, will feature an eight-minute show every Saturday night at 9 p.m. synchronized to music broadcast on Lotus Broadcasting stations KOMP 92.3 FM, 97.1 FM The Point, and 98.9 HANK FM. Complementary programming will appear on the Exosphere at Sphere every Saturday in June and July.

Launch Schedule:

Saturday, June 6 - Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, and The Venetian Resort

Saturday, June 13 - MGM Grand, ARIA Resort & Casino , and Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Saturday, June 20 - The Plaza Hotel & Casino , Binion's Gambling Hall, and Fremont Street Experience parking garages

Saturday, June 27 - Resorts World Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, and The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower

Saturday, July 4 - Las Vegas will deliver fireworks on the largest stage in the country with a synchronized display launched from nine rooftops across The Strip.

Saturday, July 11 - MGM Grand, ARIA Resort & Casino , and Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Saturday, July 18 - Resorts World Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, and The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower

Saturday, July 25 - Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, and The Venetian Resort

ENCOURAGING SUMMER TRAVEL

As part of the America250 "The Great American Road Trip" initiative, Las Vegas is encouraging travel this summer from three of its largest drive markets. Via a pop-up surprise-and-delight activation in each L.A. County, San Diego, and the Phoenix/Scottsdale area, Las Vegas will offer the first 100 cars $100 in gas on Thursday, May 7. Drivers will also enjoy photo opportunities with showgirls and enter for a chance to win a two-night stay in Las Vegas.

(PACK FOR) MAY

Lisa Vanderpump's first-ever hotel, The Vanderpump Hotel, debuts in the heart of The Strip with 188 meticulously designed rooms, delivering refined glamour and a true sense of retreat.

XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas has an action-packed lineup for summer, including The Chainsmokers, Diplo, Gryffin, and more on select Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights throughout the summer.

Mary J. Blige plays Dolby Live at Park MGM in her first Las Vegas residency show, starting Friday, May 1, through Saturday, May 9.

The reigning WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces will play their first regular season game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, May 9.

Tailgate Beach Club, a next-generation sports-driven dayclub, is making its debut at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Saturday, May 16, and will be a bold new destination for fans looking to experience live sports in a high-energy outdoor setting.

Hilary Duff plays Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for three return shows on Friday, May 22; Saturday, May 23; and Sunday, May 24.

The Jonas Brothers play Dolby Live at Park MGM for four nights on Wednesday, May 20; Friday, May 22; Saturday, May 23; and Sunday, May 24.

BTS plays Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, May 23; Sunday, May 24; Wednesday, May 27; and Thursday, May 28.

Downtown Rocks, the free concert series, is returning to the Fremont Street Experience with a mashup of 12 artists throughout the summer, including Lee Brice, Grace Tyler, and Austin Williams on Friday, May 15, and Crossfade and Trapt on Saturday, May 30.

ZOUK at Resorts World Las Vegas' summer lineup includes RL Grime on Friday, May 22; Noizu on Friday, May 29; Meduza on Saturday, May 30.

Blake Shelton will continue his "Live in Las Vegas" residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Thursday, May 21, and Sunday, May 24.

Nikki Glaser and David Spade will perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, May 22, and Saturday, May 23.

Sebastian Maniscalco will perform at Encore Theater inside Encore Las Vegas on Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24.

The 52nd Annual American Musical Awards will take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Monday, May 25.

Young the Giant will perform their "Victory Garden Tour" at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Sunday, May 24.

Russell Dickerson will perform at PH Live inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Friday, May 22.

No Doubt will perform at Sphere on Thursday, May 21, Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24.

(PACK FOR) JUNE

BOLO continues the summer lineup at ZOUK at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, June 5.

No Doubt plays Sphere for six final shows on Wednesday, June 3; Friday, June 5; Saturday, June 6; Wednesday, June 10; Friday, June 12; and Saturday, June 13.

…and fireworks on Saturday, June 6, with a show launching from Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, and The Venetian Resort synchronized to Pop music.

The Athletics will play six regular-season home games at Las Vegas Ballpark, Monday, June 8, through Wednesday, June 10, and Friday, June 12, through Sunday, June 14.

Downtown Rocks continues with Fuel on Saturday, June 13, and Finger Eleven on Saturday, June 27.

…and fireworks on Saturday, June 13, from MGM Grand, ARIA Resort & Casino , and Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino synchronized to Jazz.

…and fireworks on Saturday, June 20, launching from the parking garage rooftops of The Plaza Hotel & Casino , Binion's Gambling Hall, and Fremont Street Experience synchronized to Rock.

Kenny Chesney plays Sphere during an anticipated return on Friday, June 19; Saturday, June 20; Wednesday, June 24; Friday, June 26; and Saturday, June 27.

…and fireworks on Saturday, June 27, from Resorts World Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, and The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower synchronized to R&B.

Caesars Entertainment will host Soccer on The Strip, offering designated match‑day viewing experiences across sportsbooks, bars, and lounges throughout Las Vegas from Thursday, June 11, through Sunday, July 19.

Circa Resort & Casino will showcase soccer's biggest matches on June 12, 19, and 25, and Mexico's matches on Thursday, June 11; Thursday, June 18; and Thursday, June 24 inside the world's largest sportsbook and at Stadium Swim.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas will host viewings for soccer's biggest matches across multiple venues, including Oasis Pool and LIV Beach, on Friday, June 19.

(PACK FOR) JULY

…and fireworks on Saturday, July 4, when all nine participating properties will ignite the skyline in a fully synchronized Full Strip Spectacular, with coordinated red, white, and blue lighting and a 30-minute marquee takeover transforming The Strip into a single, citywide patriotic display.

Fuerza Regida will play Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 10 during their first-ever U.S. stadium tour.

Ed Sheeran brings his loop tour to Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, July 18.

…and fireworks on Saturday, July 11, from MGM Grand, ARIA Resort & Casino , and Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino featuring Country music.

Backstreet Boys plays Sphere for 'Into the Millennium' Thursday, July 16 – Saturday, July 18, and Thursday, July 23 – Saturday, July 25.

…and fireworks on Saturday, July 18, from Resorts World Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, and The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower featuring Hop Hop.

…and fireworks on Saturday, July 25, from Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, and The Venetian Resort synchronized to Electronic music.

(PACK FOR) AUGUST

AC/DC is bringing the POWER UP TOUR 2026 to Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Boyz II Men returns to The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for four nights on Friday, Aug. 14; Saturday, Aug 15; Friday, Aug. 21; and Friday, Aug 22.

Kelly Clarkson plays The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during her continued residency Friday, Aug. 7; Saturday, Aug. 8; Friday, Aug. 14, and Saturday, Aug. 15.

Backstreet Boys plays Sphere for three final 'Into the Millennium' shows on Thursday, Aug. 27; Friday, Aug. 28; and Saturday, Aug. 29. This joins the band's previously announced lineup of shows throughout July and August.

GO ALL IN(CLUSIVE)

Nine properties offer curated, bundled experiences that combine accommodations, dining, and exclusive perks for value and convenience. Plus, even more exclusive deals can be found destination-wide.

The Conrad Complete at Resorts World Las Vegas is available exclusively as an add-on for stays within the Conrad Tower from Tuesday, May 26, through September.

The Plaza Hotel & Casino has brought back its All-Inclusive Room Package, blending indulgence and excitement in the historic and iconic setting of Downtown Las Vegas.

Tuscany Suites & Casino is offering a Limited-Time Hotel Package, combining dining, drinks, and exclusive perks available for stays June 1 through August 31.

MILITARY OFFERS

This summer, Las Vegas is paying tribute to active duty and retired members of the military with special, limited-time offers.

Caesars Entertainment offers up to 20% off hotel bookings from Monday, May 18 to Monday, May 25 for travel through spring 2027.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas honors active‑duty military members, veterans, first responders, and nurses with 10% off daily room rates. The offer applies to members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard.

Grand Prix Plaza will offer $10 F1 X tickets for active military, first responders, and their families on Monday, May 25 with promo code 'MEMORIALDAY'.

Play Playground at Luxor Hotel and Casino will offer free general admission passes to all active and retired military, which includes 90 minutes of play and access to over 20 games and challenges.

MGM Resorts is extending two special offers to U.S. active‑duty military members, National Guard and Reserve members, retired and prior service military, and eligible spouses through its Military & Veterans Program (MVP). MVP members can receive up to 45% off room rates or enjoy up to 35% off room rates with a food and beverage credit up to $150 at select resorts. They also enjoy exclusive savings across MGM Resorts destinations, including complimentary space-available room upgrades through July 4, 25% off spa and salon services, and more. Rooms must be booked May 12 to June 9, 2026, for travel over the next 12 months.

Resorts World Las Vegas recognizes active‑duty military members, veterans, prior service and retired military, and spouses of eligible military personnel through the Genting Rewards Valor Card. The program includes an automatic upgrade to Elite status (or 3,000 Tier Credits for existing Elite members), a $10 weekly dining credit, and exclusive benefits such as up to 30% off military room rates and pre‑sale access to show tickets.

The Venetian Resort is honored to welcome the dedicated members of the United States Armed Forces. All active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their spouses receive an additional 10% off the lowest available suite rates. This offer applies to both The Venetian and The Palazzo.

Wynn Resorts is offering 30% off room rates for active-duty military members and veterans, plus two complimentary tickets to Awakening, when booking Monday, May 25 through Friday, July 31 for travel from Monday, May 25 through Monday, August 31, 2026.

For more information, go to www.visitlasvegas.com/Summer

ABOUT THE LVCVA (Visit Las Vegas)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with positioning Southern Nevada as the undisputed global destination for leisure and business travel and operates the 4.6 million square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). With 150,000 hotel rooms and nearly 15 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space in Las Vegas, the LVCVA's mission centers on attracting visitors to the area. The LVCVA also owns the Vegas Loop at Las Vegas Convention Center, designed, and operated by The Boring Company, and also owns the Las Vegas Monorail, an elevated 3.9-mile system with seven stops throughout the resort corridor. For more information, go to www.lvcva.com, www.visitlasvegas.com or www.vegasmeansbusiness.com.

SOURCE Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA)