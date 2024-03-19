Super Bowl Sunday Sets Records, Streaming Climbs to Six-Month High, according to Nielsen's February 2024 Report of The Gauge™

While usage fell across each of the primary viewing categories in The Gauge, streaming exhibited minimal impact with a 1.9% decline that resulted in a 37.7% share of TV (+1.7 pts.). Paramount+ saw the most monthly growth from a platform perspective (+24%, +0.2 pt.) due in part to carrying a livestream of CBS' Super Bowl broadcast, as well as from the 1.2 billion viewing minutes captured by Halo. YouTube achieved a platform-best 9.3% share of TV usage (+0.7 pt.), and FAST services exhibited exceptional strength with PlutoTV up 10%, Tubi up 8.3% and the Roku Channel up 8.1%.

From a streaming content perspective, acquired titles attracted the most viewership in February, with Young Sheldon (Netflix, Max) topping the rankings with 4.6 billion viewing minutes, followed by Bluey (Disney+) with 4.5 billion and Grey's Anatomy (Netflix) with 3.5 billion. Netflix's Griselda represented the top streaming original title with 3.2 billion minutes, ranking fourth overall this month.

Broadcast viewing in February fell 10% vs. January and the category lost 0.9 share points to account for 23.3% of TV. On Super Bowl Sunday, however, the broadcast category made up over 43% of total TV usage, led by Super Bowl LVIII on CBS which generated nearly 30 billion viewing minutes alone. In addition to drawing over 17 million viewers for the Grammys, CBS also attracted solid audiences for new scripted programming including Tracker, NCIS, FBI and the final season of Young Sheldon.

Cable exhibited its smallest share to date with 27.6% of overall TV usage. Cable news viewing increased 7% as audiences tuned in to election year coverage, while sports viewing was down by about one-third. However, the sports genre still delivered the top programs for cable, with the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on TNT, TBS and TruTV taking the top slot, followed by NBA All-Star Saturday Night on TNT and TruTV.

Linear (live TV) streaming via MVPD and vMVPD apps represented 6.2% of total television usage in February. Linear streaming is included in the appropriate broadcast or cable category, and is not included in the streaming category.

