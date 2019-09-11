Super-capacitors and Ultra-capacitors Market to Grow at a CAGR of 28.23% - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Super-capacitors and Ultra-capacitors Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall super-capacitors and ultra-capacitors market worldwide shall grow with a CAGR of 28.23% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Rapid growth in the electronics industry and the popularity of hybrid vehicles have been driving the growth of capacitors market. In 2017, the global consumer electronics market was valued at US$ 150 Bn and is growing at an annual growth rate of 6.0% during the forecast period. A capacitor is an electronic component that stores electric charge through a two-way terminal.



Capacitors can be in the form of super-capacitor or ultra-capacitor. A super-capacitor offers storage for a large amount of energy while an ultra-capacitor store's more power and energy than a battery or any other capacitor. Increasing focus on the superior power supply and efficient technology shall drive the demand for super-capacitor and ultra-capacitor market.



Based on application, automotive/transportation segment will lead the market in 2018. The segment accounted for the largest share for super-capacitors and ultra-capacitors market in 2018. Further the automotive/transportation segment is expected to grow significantly. On account of an increase in demand for hybrid vehicles, focus on energy harvesting, and demand for automotive super-capacitor and ultra-capacitor market shall continue to grow.



Capacitors in automotive have been used for well over a decade but the technology has developed rapidly in recent years. The rise in demand has been backed by the electrification of infrastructure and increased concern around fuel efficiency. This would further drive the super-capacitor and ultra-capacitor market throughout the forecast period.



Based on geography, North America governs the super-capacitor and ultra-capacitor market worldwide. However, Asia Pacific shall take over super-capacitor and ultra-capacitor market during the forecast period. Backed by growth in disposable income, changing infrastructure in the region, super-capacitor and ultra-capacitor market shall flourish.



Notably, China has been the largest country in terms of value and shall grow significantly. There has been an increase in purchasing power and changes in the lifestyle of people in the region which shall drive the growth of super-capacitor and ultra-capacitor market. On account of regular electronic production and high consumption Asia-Pacific shall continue to dominate the market. These factors would, in turn, give a steady growth to global super-capacitor and ultra-capacitor market.



