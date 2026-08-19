Super Dispatch and ACV Expand Partnership to Give Carriers More Choice in How They Manage Vehicle Shipments

Carriers using ACV's loadboard can now use Super Dispatch to manage vehicle shipments, with real-time shipment data flowing back to ACV and its customers

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Dispatch, the industry-leading automotive transportation management platform, and ACV Transportation, Inc., ACV's technology-driven auto transport solution connecting dealers with a nationwide network of qualified carriers, today announced an expanded partnership that gives auto transport carriers more flexibility in how they manage vehicle shipments. Carriers can now choose to manage loads via ACV Transportation directly within Super Dispatch, eliminating duplicate data entry while allowing ACV and its customers to continue receiving real-time shipment updates.

"This partnership makes it even easier for certain carriers to work with us," said Ross Yudkin, Vice President of ACV Transportation. "Both sides benefit here without needing to compromise. Carriers can continue using the tools they know and prefer without extra behind-the-scenes work, and our customers still get the transparent, reliable service and updates they've come to expect."

Carriers often rely on multiple systems to book, dispatch, and manage vehicle shipments, resulting in duplicate data entry and disconnected workflows. This expanded partnership allows carriers to opt in to a bidirectional sync of load data. This makes it even easier for carriers to work directly with ACV Transportation in their preferred transportation management system (TMS), while allowing ACV customers to continue receiving real-time shipment data they expect.

"Carriers shouldn't have to change the way they work to access exceptional vehicle freight," said Matt Bradley, CEO of Super Dispatch. "Partnerships like this show what happens when the industry puts carriers first. Instead of forcing carriers into new systems, we're making it easier for them to work the way they already do."

This integration is now available for carriers using the ACV loadboard.

"When you're moving cars every day, the little stuff adds up," said Vasile Gavrilov, President of Extra Mile Transport Inc. "Re-entering loads, updating two systems, chasing down statuses- that's hours a week we're not spending anymore. ACV and Super Dispatch are making it even easier to haul loads, and that makes our whole operation smoother."

For more information on the technology-driven solutions offered by Super Dispatch and ACV, visit superdispatch.com and acvauto.com.

About Super Dispatch

Super Dispatch is the end-to-end shipping platform backed by a digital suite of tools built to make the lives of auto transport industry professionals easier. Connecting shippers, brokers, and carriers with innovative software enables them to move cars faster while managing and growing their businesses. Super Dispatch is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Please visit our website or social media channels to learn more about our platform.

About ACV

ACV Auctions is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplaces and data solutions for sourcing, selling, and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable. ACV offerings include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, ACV MAX, ClearCar, VIPER, and True360. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com.

SOURCE Super Dispatch