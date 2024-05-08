Super Dispatch Shakes Up Auto Transport Industry With Release of Next Generation Marketplace

New marketplace simplifies the process of transporting cars and connecting shippers, brokers, and carriers all in one place

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Dispatch , the industry-leading automotive transportation management platform, today announces its new next generation marketplace set to revolutionize the industry by eliminating the hassle of disparate technologies by packaging seamless connectivity, total integration, digitization, and efficient load pricing in one convenient place.

Today's auto transport industry may be a prominent economic driver in the U.S., but its profitability and growth are being severely stunted by legacy practices. These include the use of outdated tools and disconnected processes, including manual tasks, disjointed technology and fragmented information systems.

"Shippers, brokers and carriers seek technology that can actually make their jobs easier, whether it's communicating with partners, negotiating pricing or analyzing data to improve their operations," said Bek Abdullayev, founder and CEO of Super Dispatch. "We listened to what they had to say, took time to observe people's workflows and then got to work, pairing innovative technology with user functionality and automated workflows. This marketplace makes work easier for everyone and we're proud to be the ones to pioneer and deliver it."

The next generation of Super Dispatch's marketplace includes specific features such as:

Private Loadboard: Provides instant priority access to posted orders within a fully managed private network, empowering shippers to uphold existing relationships while effortlessly orchestrating load movement with preferred carriers .

Provides instant priority access to posted orders within a fully managed private network, empowering shippers to uphold existing relationships while effortlessly orchestrating load movement with preferred carriers Automated Price Negotiation : Effortlessly secures the most competitive carrier rates for orders by automating counter-offers according to customizable shipment and negotiation budgets, enabling partners to reach agreed-upon rates faster without the need for human intervention.

: Effortlessly secures the most competitive carrier rates for orders by automating counter-offers according to customizable shipment and negotiation budgets, enabling partners to reach agreed-upon rates faster without the need for human intervention. Pricing Data & Recommendations: Powered by an advanced machine-learning algorithm, real-time pricing insights help users analyze recent moved and posted loads. The platform then provides the most competitive carrier rate on new or posted orders to help get loads booked and moved fast.

Powered by an advanced machine-learning algorithm, real-time pricing insights help users analyze recent moved and posted loads. The platform then provides the most competitive carrier rate on new or posted orders to help get loads booked and moved fast. Carrier Suggestions : Accelerates the carrier search process and increases booking success rates with instant recommendations of the most relevant carriers for posted orders.

: Accelerates the carrier search process and increases booking success rates with instant recommendations of the most relevant carriers for posted orders. Load Suggestions : Enhances load visibility and booking efficiency by assisting carriers in effortlessly discovering new loads that align with their routes and schedules, thereby maximizing driving time and earnings potential.

: Enhances load visibility and booking efficiency by assisting carriers in effortlessly discovering new loads that align with their routes and schedules, thereby maximizing driving time and earnings potential. Verified Carrier Network: Super Dispatch handles all authority and insurance checks, taking the hassle out of the verification process by streamlining access to the documentation required for every load.

Super Dispatch handles all authority and insurance checks, taking the hassle out of the verification process by streamlining access to the documentation required for every load. SuperPay: Enables control over payment schedules, eliminating wait times for checks. Available for both carriers and shippers, this helps save time, increase payment status visibility and payment time, and eliminates payment processing risks.

For more information about Super Dispatch and its next generation marketplace, visit www.superdispatch.com.

About Super Dispatch

Super Dispatch is the end-to-end shipping platform backed by a digital suite of tools built to make the lives of auto transport industry professionals easier. Connecting shippers, brokers, and carriers with innovative software enables them to move cars faster while managing and growing their businesses. Super Dispatch is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Please visit our website or social media channels to learn more about our platform.

