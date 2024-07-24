Super Dispatch's Momentum Powers Mid-year Successes

The industry leader sees growth, customer wins, fraud prevention, marketplace victories and technological advancements

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Dispatch , the industry-leading automotive transportation management platform, today celebrates its mid-year successes as a direct result of its ongoing commitment to innovation, fraud prevention, and helping carriers, shippers, and brokers optimize the intricate process of moving vehicles.

Super Dispatch kicked off 2024 focused on its continued technology innovation, robust anti-fraud initiatives and the spring launch of its highly anticipated next-generation marketplace . Introduced in May, the marketplace is already revolutionizing the industry by eliminating the hassle of disparate technologies and packaging seamless connectivity, total integration, digitization, and efficient load pricing in one convenient place. Now, at the midpoint of 2024, Super Dispatch is celebrating its upward momentum with nearly 8,000 verified carriers and over 650 verified shippers that have helped it facilitate the movement of over 4.1 million cars this year alone.

"As our industry continues to grow, carriers, shippers, and brokers still don't have enough time, personnel, or resources to meet increasing demands and prevent fraud on their own," said Bek Abdullayev, founder and CEO of Super Dispatch. "At Super Dispatch, we are leading a movement to help individuals, small businesses, and larger organizations ease their workloads, and move vehicles safely and efficiently, by leveraging technology."

In addition to company growth, Super Dispatch is happy to share additional achievements, including:

Pioneering Fraud Prevention with Enhanced User Verifications, Double Broker Protections

In an industry vulnerable to fraud, Super Dispatch established itself as a leader in customer security by meticulously verifying the legitimacy of every company on its platform. This spring, Super Dispatch furthered its commitment to trust by launching a Double Brokering Protection feature to detect and prevent these types of fraudulent activities.

The introduction of Super Dispatch's latest fraud-fighting feature with enhanced compliance processing to verify carriers, added security measures to safeguard load information, and a fraud investigation team have resulted in:

Terminated: 41

Verification revoked: 70

Double-Brokers: 99

Identity thieves: 25

Accounts returned to proper owner: 9

Driving Measurable Results through Next-Generation Marketplace

Launched in May, Super Dispatch's next-generation marketplace has delivered a swift and significant impact with these key features already driving measurable results:

SuperPay: Super Dispatch's online payment platform, SuperPay , enables carriers and shippers to send and receive money securely and swiftly. So far in 2024, over $70 million in payments have been made to carriers via SuperPay. Additionally, 75% of all Super Dispatch loads are currently posted with SuperPay while 37% of Super Dispatch's total carriers and 30% of its total shippers are now using the feature.

Super Dispatch's online payment platform, , enables carriers and shippers to send and receive money securely and swiftly. So far in 2024, over in payments have been made to carriers via SuperPay. Additionally, 75% of all Super Dispatch loads are currently posted with SuperPay while 37% of Super Dispatch's total carriers and 30% of its total shippers are now using the feature. Private Loadboard : With the introduction of its groundbreaking Private Loadboard , Super Dispatch allows shippers, brokers, car dealerships, and auto auctions to post loads visible only to their trusted network, ensuring priority load booking access for reliable carriers. Users can now build their private network for more efficient load management and access the Super Loadboard if their own network is unavailable.

: With the introduction of its groundbreaking , Super Dispatch allows shippers, brokers, car dealerships, and auto auctions to post loads visible only to their trusted network, ensuring priority load booking access for reliable carriers. Users can now build their private network for more efficient load management and access the if their own network is unavailable. Automated Price Negotiation: Super Dispatch also introduced Automated Price Negotiation (APN) on the Super Loadboard that allows shippers to maximize their profits without compromising their quality or relationships and helping carriers find suitable loads that match their routes, rates, and schedules. Since its launch in May, over 70,000 orders have been posted with APN and Super Dispatch's partners using the solution are seeing a 30% decrease in the time they are spending on negotiations.

Drawing in New Customers with Innovative Solutions, Exceptional Service

Accentuating Super Dispatch's mid-year success, the company has attracted leaders across the industry including:

Freedom Auto Transport , a Florida -based company specializing in the shipment of vehicles ranging from golf carts and exotic cars to RVs and boats for individual shippers, dealerships, and large corporations needing fleet transportation services.

, a -based company specializing in the shipment of vehicles ranging from golf carts and exotic cars to RVs and boats for individual shippers, dealerships, and large corporations needing fleet transportation services. All Day Auto Transport , a nationwide car-shipping company providing open- and enclosed-car transportation services as well as cross-country, overseas, oversized vehicle, heavy hauling, and express shipping services.

, a nationwide car-shipping company providing open- and enclosed-car transportation services as well as cross-country, overseas, oversized vehicle, heavy hauling, and express shipping services. TriColor Auto Group , one of the largest used car dealers across Texas and the southwest, helping people with little-or-no credit through in-house financing options purchase a quality, late model, fully-reconditioned car, truck, van, or SUV.

, one of the largest used car dealers across and the southwest, helping people with little-or-no credit through in-house financing options purchase a quality, late model, fully-reconditioned car, truck, van, or SUV. GetCarrier , a Delaware -based Auto Transport Marketplace that helps shippers get instant quotes and auction bids from customer-rated carriers and brokers.

"At Super Dispatch, we are carriers, shippers, and brokers first, and technologists second," Abdullayev said. "We are operated by the people, for the people. We've stood in our customers' shoes, driven their routes, faced the exact same challenges and upward battles. We're thrilled to have made this much headway on their behalf in the first half of the year alone, and we'll continue putting their needs first as we move forward."

Upcoming Connections and Integrations

This momentum powers Super Dispatch toward new integrations and expansions in the next half of 2024. Most recently, the company launched a Chrome extension for BATS CRM to address the inefficiencies brokers face when switching between different platforms to manage their day-to-day operations.

Additionally, Super Dispatch will introduce an EDI integration to enable direct electronic document exchanges between Super Dispatch Carrier TMS and OEM business computer systems. This integration replaces traditional paper-based methods, yielding significant advantages such as cost savings, accelerated processing times, reduced errors, and enhanced partner relationships – making it critical in moving new vehicles.

For more information about Super Dispatch and its next generation marketplace, visit www.superdispatch.com.

About Super Dispatch

Super Dispatch is the end-to-end shipping platform backed by a digital suite of tools built to make the lives of auto transport industry professionals easier. Connecting shippers, brokers, and carriers with innovative software enables them to move cars faster while managing and growing their businesses. Super Dispatch is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Please visit our website or social media channels to learn more about our platform.

SOURCE Super Dispatch