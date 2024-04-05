Super Lawyers® 2024 Rising Stars Award Winner Joins Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC

Kimberly Keen Joins the North County Office in San Diego to Focus Exclusively on Family Law

SAN DIEGO, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC is excited to announce that Kimberly Keen is joining San Diego's Family Law experts. "Kimberly is a great addition to our team. Not only does her experience make her a great asset for our firm but the way she connects with clients and provides personalized service makes her a great asset for the people who trust us with their family law needs," says Moore, Schulman & Moore Founding Partner, David Schulman.

Kimberly Keen - Super Lawyers 2024 Rising Star Recipient

Kimberly's legal prowess and professional achievement are recognized by Super Lawyers® 2024 with its Rising Stars award. Less than 3% of attorneys receive this peer nominated distinction.

"Working at Moore, Schulman & Moore gives me the opportunity to collaborate with some of the best attorneys in the business and have a supportive environment where I can do my best work," explains Keen.

Kimberly employs a results-oriented and pragmatic approach to her cases, to limit the emotional and financial costs of protracted litigation. Kimberly prioritizes settlement but understands that litigation can be necessary, and welcomes the opportunity to utilize her litigation skillset in the courtroom. She has experience working with high-asset and high-conflict cases in all areas of family law, including prenuptial agreements, paternity, dissolution litigation, post-judgment modifications, and contempt proceedings.

Kimberly earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from UCLA and Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Diego School of law. Her academic and leadership skills were apparent from the start of here academic career, landing her the Dean and Professor of Law Donald Weckstein Scholarship and the University of San Diego Student Leader Scholarship. With her strong academic performance Kimberly could have practiced any type of law she wanted, but family law gave her something no other practice area could. "With family law I actually get to know the people I am helping. It is extremely gratifying to empower people to resolve challenging issues in the most stressful times of their lives. That personal connection inspires me even more to get the best possible results for my clients," says Kimberly.

The San Diego native makes giving back to the community a priority. From helping victims of domestic abuse get restraining orders at the North County Family Justice Center to putting together legal presentations for the San Diego Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, Kimberly gives her time to help those who can't afford their own attorney. "Kimberly embodies everything we want in an attorney on our team. She is committed to her community, her clients and her craft," says Moore, Schulman & Moore Founding Partner, Erik Moore.

About Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC.

Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC provides trusted legal guidance for people going through a divorce and other family law matters. Their award-winning San Diego divorce lawyers have generations of experience and Board-certified attorneys ready to guide you through whatever issues you are facing. They are equipped to take on any divorce while providing efficient and cost-effective family law solutions for family-related legal issues. Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC is distinguished as a Top Tier 1 firm by U.S. News & World Report's Best Law Firms for 2023 and Martindale-Hubbell's highest rating: AV® Preeminent. Learn more at http://www.msmfamilylaw.com.

