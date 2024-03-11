Top-Tier San Diego Attorney Joins Forces with Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC

ABC Family Law Founding Partner Lesa Christenson Brings her Decades of Family Law Experience to North County

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC is adding ABC Family Law & Mediation Center's Founding Partner, Lesa Christenson, to their team. The merger allows MSM to expand its ability to provide superior family law services from North County to downtown San Diego. "We are thrilled to add Lesa to our legal family. Her outstanding legal skill set and her proven ability to get results is respected by her colleagues and her clients alike. Her interpersonal skills make her a favorite for families navigating a divorce," says Moore, Schulman & Moore Founding Partner, Erik Moore.

Lesa Christenson, MSM Of Counsel Attorney & Certified Family Law Specialist

Lesa has spent almost four decades providing legal services with the highest degree of integrity and professionalism to the people who trust her with their family law needs. Lesa has earned a reputation for advocating to get the best possible results for her clients whether through mediation or litigation. Lesa explains that the professional collaboration with MSM gives her the opportunity to focus on what she does best, "Working with this team of talented attorneys allows me to help people through some of the most challenging times of their lives through mediation or overseeing the litigation if their concerns can't be resolved outside the courtroom."

Lesa's emphasis on empowering her clients gives her an instant connection with them. She says it is important to take the time to explain how the legal process works to her clients. Her warm, clear communication helps guide her clients through even the most difficult legal cases. As a Certified Family Law Specialist since 2002, Lesa understands the art of practicing law with a client-centered approach that focuses on setting realistic, achievable outcomes so her clients can move forward with their lives. "One of the biggest compliments I often hear is when clients tell me they learn more from me in our first hour together than they learned in the entire time they were represented by their former legal counsel, explains Christenson.

She is honored with an "AV" rating, the highest possible rating Martindale-Hubbell gives to practicing attorneys. Less than 5% of attorneys across the United Starts are given this distinction. To receive the ranking, attorneys must be reviewed and recommended by their peers, members of the bar and the judiciary. Only attorneys with the highest ethical standards, in depth legal expertise and communication skills are given this designation.

From San Diego Super Lawyers to Daily Transcript Top Attorney honors, Lesa's legal prowess has been recognized for decades. "Her legal reputation as an accomplished family law attorney is well established. Adding her to our team just expands the depth of our ability to provide the best legal services to our clients," says partner David Schulman.

Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC provides trusted legal guidance for people going through a divorce and other family law matters. Their award-winning San Diego divorce lawyers have generations of experience and Board-certified attorneys ready to guide you through whatever issues you are facing. They are equipped to take on any divorce while providing efficient and cost-effective family law solutions for family-related legal issues. Moore, Schulman & Moore, APC is distinguished as a Top Tier 1 firm by U.S. News & World Report's Best Law Firms for 2023 and Martindale-Hubbell's highest rating: AV® Preeminent. Learn more at http://www.msmfamilylaw.com

