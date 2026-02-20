Super Lawyers Names Nine KAS Lawyers to Super Lawyers & Rising Stars 2026

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Anderle Scolnick (KAS), is pleased to announce the selection of Jennifer L. Keller, Kay Anderle, Chase Scolnick, Jeremy Stamelman, Anand Sambhwani, Shaun Hoting, Gregory Sergi, and Nahal Kazemi, to the 2026 edition of "Southern California Super Lawyers," and Justin J. Calderon has been selected to "Rising Stars."

KAS is among the premier boutique trial firms in California. The selection of nine attorneys exemplifies the caliber of KAS expertise brought to every matter handled by the firm. KAS attorneys are regularly selected for top attorney lists statewide, nationally and internationally.

Jennifer Keller was ranked #2 and has been ranked in the "Top Five in Southern California" by Super Lawyers for eight consecutive years, from 2019 to 2026. She was selected for Business Litigation, Intellectual Property Litigation, Professional Liability: Plaintiff, and White Collar Criminal Defense. Keller was also selected for the "Business Litigation Top 5" list. Kay Anderle, managing partner, has been named to Business Litigation and White Collar Criminal Defense. Chase Scolnick was named to Civil Litigation-Defense and White Collar Criminal Defense. Jeremy Stamelman was selected to Business Litigation, Securities Litigation, Entertainment & Sports, Antitrust Litigation, and Class Action/Mass Torts: Defense. Anand Sambhwani was named for Business Litigation, Civil Litigation - Defense, Intellectual Property Litigation, and Securities Litigation. Shaun Hoting was selected for Business Litigation, Civil Litigation: Defense, E-Discovery and Intellectual Property Litigation. Nahal Kazemi, was named to the Business Litigation category. Greg Sergi was selected for Antitrust Litigation, Business Litigation, Intellectual Property Litigation, Appellate, and Class Action/Mass Torts - Defense. Justin Calderon was named to the Business Litigation category for Rising Stars.

KAS is among the premier trial firms in the United States, handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, including commercial, intellectual property, securities, white collar, real estate, antitrust, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, insurance recovery/bad faith, trusts and estates litigation, and partnership/shareholder disputes. KAS attorneys have won over $1 billion in verdicts and judgments for plaintiffs, and successfully defeated high stakes claims in the hundreds of millions.

