Lawdragon Names Seven KAS Partners to 2026 list of "500 Leading Lawyers in America"

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Anderle Scolnick (KAS), a nationally-recognized boutique trial law firm, is proud to announce the selection of seven partners to the 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America list.

Previous honorees Kay Anderle, Chase Scolnick, Benjamin Barron, Anand Sambhwani, Jeremy Stamelman were selected again, and joined in 2026 by Gregory Bernstein. Jennifer Keller continues on the list due to her lifetime selection as part of the 2023 Lawdragon Hall of Fame.

The Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America is among the most elite distinctions in the profession. The naming of seven K/A attorneys to the list is a remarkable achievement for any boutique trial firm.

As per Lawdragon, those honored are "advocates who lead the way for clients, their communities, their firms. They are brilliant, impassioned and dedicated to the law and its practice."

KAS is among the premier trial firms in the United States, handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, including commercial, intellectual property, securities, white collar, real estate, antitrust, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, insurance recovery/bad faith, trusts and estates litigation, and partnership/shareholder disputes. KAS attorneys have won over $1 billion in verdicts and judgments for plaintiffs, and successfully defeated high stakes claims in the hundreds of millions.

