Super Lawyers®, Rising Stars Selects 7 Brown & Barron, LLC Attorneys for 2021 Edition

BALTIMORE, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Brown & Barron, LLC attorneys were selected for inclusion in either 2021 Super Lawyers® or 2021 Rising Stars. It is a noteworthy achievement for just one attorney at a firm to be recognized in these nationally renowned publications, thus it is even more impressive that seven out of eight of this firm's attorneys were honored in the 2021 edition.

Super Lawyers® is a legal ranking publication that lists no more than 5% of all practicing attorneys in the United States. Every year, Super Lawyers® also curates Rising Stars to honor attorneys still in the first decade of their legal careers or who are under the age of 40.

To be listed in either of these publications, attorneys must pass an intensive review of their careers thus far, including but not at all limited to their past verdicts and settlements, community work, representative clients, position within their law firm, educational background, bar activity, and more.

For their work in Baltimore, Maryland, the Brown & Barron, LLC attorneys recognized in 2021 Super Lawyers® or Rising Stars were as follows:

Personal Injury - General

Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice

Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice

Personal Injury - General

Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice

Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice

Health Care, Appellate

Personal Injury - General

Civil Litigation

Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice

Personal Injury - General

Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice

Personal Injury - General

Brown & Barron, LLC is a Baltimore firm servicing the entire state of Maryland. Its attorneys are also acclaimed by Best Lawyers®, the National Trial Lawyers, and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum®, among others. Backed by more than 75 years of collective legal experience, the firm's attorneys are dedicated to helping individuals victimized by a variety of negligence and wrongful actions, including medical malpractice, nursing home abuse and neglect, and birth injuries.

To learn more about Brown & Barron, LLC, visit the firm online at brownbarron.com. Information about Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars can be found at superlawyers.com.

