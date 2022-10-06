Super-scale Signage Shows Off New JMA Wireless Dome Name

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Located in the core of Syracuse University's campus, the school's famed sports arena has a new name—now called the JMA Wireless Dome. Formerly the Carrier Dome, the stadium was renamed in an agreement with JMA Wireless, headquartered in Syracuse, NY. The telecommunications company is updating the facility's wireless technology as part of stadium renovations.

Now, the stadium is sporting new branded signage to reflect the name change, completed by ID Signsystems.

A sixty-foot square digitally printed scrim hangs across a suspended scoreboard inside the JMA Dome, prominently featuring the JMA logo Lightweight aluminum channel letters spelling the dome's name are mounted above stadium seating.

Anchored on the stadium's West wall are aluminum channel letters spelling JMA DOME , spanning 12 ft. by 19 ft.

, spanning 12 ft. by 19 ft. Mounted atop each side of the 4-sided hanging scoreboard are matching JMA DOME logos, each measuring over 13 ft.

logos, each measuring over 13 ft. Suspended across the scoreboard's base is a digitally-printed scrim measuring 61 ft. square and features a 10 ft. printed JMA logo at each corner. The fabric is mounted to the framework using a specially-engineered tensioning system.

3D images of the signage in its proposed installed state were provided to the client for accurate visualization before manufacturing.

Complicated by limited stadium access and supply chain challenges, IDS completed the project on deadline and to the University's complete satisfaction. The project relied heavily on IDS' Project Manager mobilization, including supplier research, sourcing from three manufacturing centers for the scrim, and an installation company specializing in stadium signage that worked when the stadium was not in use.

Syracuse University selected ID Signsystems to complete the signage work because of our historical record of completing large-scale sign projects on short timelines. For the JMA Dome project, IDS was contracted in July 2022 with an October 5th completion date.

"The JMA Dome project demonstrates our ability to produce a technically-complicated project in a very short period of time in a complex installation environment. Our team management through multiple channels was exemplary. The final installation was conducted through nights and weekends to ensure we met and exceeded our client's due date and quality expectations," said Paul Dudley, President at ID Signsystems.

For more information, visit www.IDSignsystems.com and stay up-to-date with ID Signsystems on LinkedIn .

About ID Signsystems: ID Signsystems has been designing and building innovative sign solutions nationally and internationally since 2005. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, IDS offers client-focused solutions in architectural signage, placemaking, and lighting. United by a multi-layered understanding of materials and industry best practices, the IDS team is a powerful partner for businesses and organizations to develop their brand and environment.

Contact: Paul Dudley

(585) 266-5750 x 208 (office)

(585) 245-2189 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE ID Signsystems