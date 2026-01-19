Super Week Takes Over the Bay Area with Celebrity Showdowns, Fan Experiences and Legendary Moments

Super Week in the Bay Area isn't just hosting the biggest game in sports — it's becoming the epicenter of culture, competition, innovation, and star power.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From celebrity-filled tournaments and exclusive VIP experiences to immersive fan expos and community-driven events, Super Week in the Bay Area will deliver a full-throttle celebration that goes far beyond kickoff.

Bay Area Celebration Mosaic

The official Super Week experience features a lineup built for fans, families, business leaders, and legends alike:

MomoCon EXP

Sunday, 2/1/26: The Bay Area's creative energy meets Super Bowl excitement at MomoCon EXP , where gaming / esports, comics, anime, pop culture, and sports fandom collide. This interactive fan experience brings nonstop action, special guests, vendors, and high-energy moments designed for every generation of fans. This "taste of the original MomoCon" pop-up event in the Bay Area, is bringing a MomoCon Celebrity and fan-favorite to help with the Cosplay Contest - Joshua Duart - Cosplay Guest & Cosplay Contest Emcee.

Adding excitement to an already great event, is an esports tournament, presented by Gordon Hinkle, Owner of The Neighborhood Esports, and our confirmed Celebrity Gamers that will play against the audience are:

Jeff Garcia - San Francisco 49ers Alumni

Marlon Moore- San Francisco 49ers Alumni

Ruthie Bolton - 2xOlympic Gold Medalist & Sacramento Monarchs Alumni (WNBA)

"Super Week is about more than football — it's about culture," said an event organizer, Ms Russo. "MomoCon EXP captures the creativity and diversity of the Bay Area in a way only this region can."

Celebrity Golf Tournament

Monday, 2/2/26: Championship vibes hit the fairway as athletes, executives, and taste-makers come together for the Celebrity Golf Tournament Presented by Gina Longmire, owner of West Coast Events. Equal parts elite competition and elite networking, this event blends big swings, bigger personalities, and unforgettable moments on one of the Bay Area's premier courses. Confirmed celebrities ready to tee-off with the best include:

Troy Teal - Pro Golfer and Trick-Shot Master (PGA)

Jeff Garcia- San Francisco 49ers Alumni

Marlon Moore- San Francisco 49ers Alumni

Tyson Ross - San Francisco Giants Alumni

Sergio Romo - San Francisco Giants Alumni

JT Snow- San Francisco Giants Alumni

Ray Durham- San Francisco Giants Alumni

Gerhig Dieter- Kansas City Chiefs Alumni

Aquib Talib - Los Angeles Rams Alumni

TJ Ward - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Alumni

Terron Ward- Atlanta Falcons Alumni

Geneo Riley- Detroit Lions Alumni

Maurice Jones Drew - Jacksonville Jaguars Alumni

Gary Payton - Miami Heat Alumni (NBA)

"There's nothing like talking business, sports, and life over 18 holes during Super Week," said Ms Longmire. "This is where relationships are built."

STEM Day EXP

Monday, 2/2/26: Innovation takes center stage at STEM Day EXP , in Silicon Valley, a hands-on, future-focused experience designed to inspire the next generation of leaders. Students, families, and educators will explore science, technology, engineering, and math through interactive exhibits and seminars — powered by the same spirit of innovation that defines the Bay Area. The Professional Athletes that will join the "Technology in Sports" discussion include:

Pat Gomez- San Diego Padres Alumni (MLB)

Ruthie Bolton- Sacramento Monarchs Alumni (WNBA)

Gordon Hinkle- Founder, The Neighborhood Esports

"This region is the global home of innovation," said a STEM Day organizer, Vince Jones. "STEM Day EXP connects young minds to real-world opportunities during the most exciting week in sports."

Heart of a Champion Prayer Breakfast

Wednesday, 2/4/26: Amid the excitement, Prospeak Sports presents the **Heart of a Champion Prayer Breakfast, Hosted by Dr Joseph Bryant, Jr "The Players Pastor" (Founder & CEO of Prospeak Sports) offers a powerful moment of reflection. Athletes, community leaders, and special guests gather for inspiration, fellowship, and conversations about faith, leadership, and purpose beyond the scoreboard. This community event is planned to honor:

Monica Sudduth- Vice President, UNCF- Western Region

Jonathan Beane- Senior Vice President & Chief of Diversity & Inclusion, NFL

Erica Brown- Deputy Chief, San Francisco Fire Department

Confirmed invited VIP Guests and Presenters include:

Piper Overstreet-White- Senior Vice President of Government & Community Relations, Las Vegas Raiders

Jimmie Bell- Prospeak's NFL Ambassador

David Desrochers- President, NFLPA- Orange County

Emeree Patterson- NFL Alumni & NFL Players Choir

Larry Grant - San Francisco 49ers Alumni

Kelly Cole- "The Publisher", For Pro Athletes

Kelsey Nicole Nelson - Award Winning Sports Journalist

Chris Broussard- Founder, The K.I.N.G. Movement (Sponsor)

Darrin Gray- Co-Founder, Pro Player Prayer Project (Sponsor)

Ditka's Gridiron Greats Cigars with the Stars

Thursday, 2/5/26: One of Super Bowl Week's most exclusive experiences, Ditka's Gridiron Greats Cigars with the Stars , Co-Hosted by Brian Urlacher and Mike Golic , brings football legends together for an intimate evening of cigars, whiskey and championship memories. Some of the confirmed attendees include:

Bobby Bell- NFL Alumni & Hall of Famer

Jimbo Covert- NFL Alumni & Hall of Famer

Devin Hester- NFL Alumni & Hall of Famer

Anthony Munoz- NFL Alumni & Hall of Famer

Dave Robinson- NFL Alumni & Hall of Famer

Kurt Warner- NFL Alumni & Hall of Famer

Ron Yary- NFL Alumni & Hall of Famer

Super Bowl Bowling Classic

Friday, 2/6/26: The competition rolls on at the Super Bowl Bowling Classic, hosted by the NFL Alumni, where celebrities, athletes, and fans go head-to-head for bragging rights. Expect strikes, surprises, and nonstop fun in one of Super Bowl Week's most entertaining showdowns.

Celebrity Pickle-Bowl Tournament

Saturday, 2/7/26: Fast-paced, fun, and wildly competitive, the Celebrity Pickle-Bowl Tournament, Hosted by Kansas City Chiefs Alumni, Gerhig Dieter and Presented by Gina Longmire, owner of West Coast Events, brings together stars from sports, entertainment, and business for an action-packed event that proves pickleball has officially earned its place on the Super Week stage.

Together, these events transform Super Week into a region-wide celebration of sports, culture, innovation, and community — where fans don't just watch history, they live it.

Event schedules, venues, and ticket information can be found on the Super Week website, ICSuperWeek.com . Follow us on IG@ ImmersiveCityTechandSports

Media Contact: Interested in covering any of the events during Super Week? Then go to our site, click on the Press tab and complete the form & We will let you know next steps.

Super Week & Immersive City:

Immersive City is proud to partner with other great community-focused organizations that come together to create the events during Super Week that leads to the Super Bowl.

The events during this week are a combination of events created by Immersive City, other community focused organizations and with past and current members of the National Football League. Super Week is a way for local businesses, professional athletes, celebrities and the citizens of each Super Bowl City to join hands, raise money and awareness for the people who really need it the most- the children.

