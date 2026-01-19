Super Week Takes Over the Bay Area with Celebrity Showdowns, Fan Experiences and Legendary Moments

News provided byImmersive City
Super Week in the Bay Area isn't just hosting the biggest game in sports — it's becoming the epicenter of culture, competition, innovation, and star power.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From celebrity-filled tournaments and exclusive VIP experiences to immersive fan expos and community-driven events, Super Week in the Bay Area will deliver a full-throttle celebration that goes far beyond kickoff.
The official Super Week experience features a lineup built for fans, families, business leaders, and legends alike:
MomoCon EXP
Sunday, 2/1/26: The Bay Area's creative energy meets Super Bowl excitement at MomoCon EXP , where gaming / esports, comics, anime, pop culture, and sports fandom collide. This interactive fan experience brings nonstop action, special guests, vendors, and high-energy moments designed for every generation of fans. This "taste of the original MomoCon" pop-up event in the Bay Area, is bringing a MomoCon Celebrity and fan-favorite to help with the Cosplay Contest - Joshua Duart - Cosplay Guest & Cosplay Contest Emcee.
Adding excitement to an already great event, is an esports tournament, presented by Gordon Hinkle, Owner of The Neighborhood Esports, and our confirmed Celebrity Gamers that will play against the audience are:
- Jeff Garcia - San Francisco 49ers Alumni
- Marlon Moore- San Francisco 49ers Alumni
- Ruthie Bolton - 2xOlympic Gold Medalist & Sacramento Monarchs Alumni (WNBA)
"Super Week is about more than football — it's about culture," said an event organizer, Ms Russo. "MomoCon EXP captures the creativity and diversity of the Bay Area in a way only this region can."
Celebrity Golf Tournament
Monday, 2/2/26: Championship vibes hit the fairway as athletes, executives, and taste-makers come together for the Celebrity Golf Tournament Presented by Gina Longmire, owner of West Coast Events. Equal parts elite competition and elite networking, this event blends big swings, bigger personalities, and unforgettable moments on one of the Bay Area's premier courses. Confirmed celebrities ready to tee-off with the best include:
- Troy Teal - Pro Golfer and Trick-Shot Master (PGA)
- Jeff Garcia- San Francisco 49ers Alumni
- Marlon Moore- San Francisco 49ers Alumni
- Tyson Ross - San Francisco Giants Alumni
- Sergio Romo - San Francisco Giants Alumni
- JT Snow- San Francisco Giants Alumni
- Ray Durham- San Francisco Giants Alumni
- Gerhig Dieter- Kansas City Chiefs Alumni
- Aquib Talib - Los Angeles Rams Alumni
- TJ Ward - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Alumni
- Terron Ward- Atlanta Falcons Alumni
- Geneo Riley- Detroit Lions Alumni
- Maurice Jones Drew - Jacksonville Jaguars Alumni
- Gary Payton - Miami Heat Alumni (NBA)
"There's nothing like talking business, sports, and life over 18 holes during Super Week," said Ms Longmire. "This is where relationships are built."
STEM Day EXP
Monday, 2/2/26: Innovation takes center stage at STEM Day EXP , in Silicon Valley, a hands-on, future-focused experience designed to inspire the next generation of leaders. Students, families, and educators will explore science, technology, engineering, and math through interactive exhibits and seminars — powered by the same spirit of innovation that defines the Bay Area. The Professional Athletes that will join the "Technology in Sports" discussion include:
- Pat Gomez- San Diego Padres Alumni (MLB)
- Ruthie Bolton- Sacramento Monarchs Alumni (WNBA)
- Gordon Hinkle- Founder, The Neighborhood Esports
"This region is the global home of innovation," said a STEM Day organizer, Vince Jones. "STEM Day EXP connects young minds to real-world opportunities during the most exciting week in sports."
Heart of a Champion Prayer Breakfast
Wednesday, 2/4/26: Amid the excitement, Prospeak Sports presents the **Heart of a Champion Prayer Breakfast, Hosted by Dr Joseph Bryant, Jr "The Players Pastor" (Founder & CEO of Prospeak Sports) offers a powerful moment of reflection. Athletes, community leaders, and special guests gather for inspiration, fellowship, and conversations about faith, leadership, and purpose beyond the scoreboard. This community event is planned to honor:
- Monica Sudduth- Vice President, UNCF- Western Region
- Jonathan Beane- Senior Vice President & Chief of Diversity & Inclusion, NFL
- Erica Brown- Deputy Chief, San Francisco Fire Department
Confirmed invited VIP Guests and Presenters include:
- Piper Overstreet-White- Senior Vice President of Government & Community Relations, Las Vegas Raiders
- Jimmie Bell- Prospeak's NFL Ambassador
- David Desrochers- President, NFLPA- Orange County
- Emeree Patterson- NFL Alumni & NFL Players Choir
- Larry Grant - San Francisco 49ers Alumni
- Kelly Cole- "The Publisher", For Pro Athletes
- Kelsey Nicole Nelson - Award Winning Sports Journalist
- Chris Broussard- Founder, The K.I.N.G. Movement (Sponsor)
- Darrin Gray- Co-Founder, Pro Player Prayer Project (Sponsor)
Ditka's Gridiron Greats Cigars with the Stars
Thursday, 2/5/26: One of Super Bowl Week's most exclusive experiences, Ditka's Gridiron Greats Cigars with the Stars , Co-Hosted by Brian Urlacher and Mike Golic , brings football legends together for an intimate evening of cigars, whiskey and championship memories. Some of the confirmed attendees include:
- Bobby Bell- NFL Alumni & Hall of Famer
- Jimbo Covert- NFL Alumni & Hall of Famer
- Devin Hester- NFL Alumni & Hall of Famer
- Anthony Munoz- NFL Alumni & Hall of Famer
- Dave Robinson- NFL Alumni & Hall of Famer
- Kurt Warner- NFL Alumni & Hall of Famer
- Ron Yary- NFL Alumni & Hall of Famer
Super Bowl Bowling Classic
Friday, 2/6/26: The competition rolls on at the Super Bowl Bowling Classic, hosted by the NFL Alumni, where celebrities, athletes, and fans go head-to-head for bragging rights. Expect strikes, surprises, and nonstop fun in one of Super Bowl Week's most entertaining showdowns.
Celebrity Pickle-Bowl Tournament
Saturday, 2/7/26: Fast-paced, fun, and wildly competitive, the Celebrity Pickle-Bowl Tournament, Hosted by Kansas City Chiefs Alumni, Gerhig Dieter and Presented by Gina Longmire, owner of West Coast Events, brings together stars from sports, entertainment, and business for an action-packed event that proves pickleball has officially earned its place on the Super Week stage.
Together, these events transform Super Week into a region-wide celebration of sports, culture, innovation, and community — where fans don't just watch history, they live it.
Super Week & Immersive City:
Immersive City is proud to partner with other great community-focused organizations that come together to create the events during Super Week that leads to the Super Bowl.
The events during this week are a combination of events created by Immersive City, other community focused organizations and with past and current members of the National Football League. Super Week is a way for local businesses, professional athletes, celebrities and the citizens of each Super Bowl City to join hands, raise money and awareness for the people who really need it the most- the children.
