SUPER73 AND ORACLE RED BULL RACING UNVEIL TWO CUSTOM E-BIKE MODELS

The Oracle Red Bull Racing Z ADV and R ADV Series Fuse Cutting-Edge Design with the Team's Adventurous Spirit

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPER73 , the American lifestyle adventure brand specializing in electric bikes, today announced a dynamic new partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing. This collaboration celebrates the shared spirit of adventure and innovation with the launch of two fully customized e-bikes: the Oracle Red Bull Racing R ADV Series and the Oracle Red Bull Racing Z ADV Series.

Both models embody the high-performance thrill synonymous with Oracle Red Bull Racing and the innovative design that SUPER73 riders have come to expect.

Oracle Red Bull Racing R ADV Series sets a new benchmark for style and substance. Key features include:

Custom Paint: A deep, midnight blue finish with bold red accents ensures a striking visual presence.

Exclusive Oracle Red Bull Racing Decals: Adorning the headlight, front suspension, splash guard, battery, and rear number plate, these decals emphasize Oracle Red Bull Racing's adventurous aesthetic.

Premium Accents: Red grips, a gold chain, and yellow-lettered MAXXIS Super Sucker tires create a cohesive, energetic design.

Limited Edition Head Badge: Each bike is numbered from 1 to 500, making it a must-have for collectors.

This model is perfect for those looking to merge adventure and design in an e-bike. The Oracle Red Bull Racing R ADV Series will be available across the contiguous United States on October 1st, 2024, with a retail price of $4,995.

Oracle Red Bull Racing Z ADV Series is the ultimate combination of power, agility, and style. Standout features include:

Custom Paint: A rich, dark blue finish with vibrant red accents offers a bold and dynamic aesthetic.

Oracle Red Bull Racing -Themed Decals: Showcased across key elements of the bike, these decals create a personalized and energetic look.

Red Grips and Custom Logo: Red grips and a custom Oracle Red Bull Racing logo on the seat bring added flair.

Gold Chain and Custom Lettering: A luxurious gold chain and yellow-lettered MAXXIS Super Sucker tires complete the standout design.

Designed for riders who value performance and cutting-edge design, the Oracle Red Bull Racing Z ADV Series will be available in the contiguous United States on October 1st, 2024, priced at $3,195.

This partnership between SUPER73 and Oracle Red Bull Racing brings together two powerhouses of adrenaline-fueled excitement. Both custom e-bike models are the perfect embodiment of a shared commitment to pushing boundaries in performance and style.

"These bikes represent more than just a mode of transportation; they are a statement for those who live for excitement and adventure. We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Oracle Red Bull Racing to bring this vision to life," said Ben Masek, Chief Revenue Officer, SUPER73.

For more information, visit super73.com.

ABOUT SUPER73®

SUPER73® is an American lifestyle adventure brand based in Orange County, CA that develops products to help fuse motorcycle heritage with youth culture. Founded in 2016, SUPER73 has quickly grown into one of the most recognizable electric vehicle brands in the world with a passionate customer base including A-list celebrities, professional athletes, and many more. For more information, visit super73.com or @super73 on social media.

About Oracle Red Bull Racing

Since its inception, Oracle Red Bull Racing has been a major force in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the globe's premier motorsport category. Founded in 2005 to expand parent company Red Bull's presence in professional motor racing and to disrupt the status quo within the sport through a bold mix of passion, playfulness, ambition and achievement, Oracle Red Bull Racing has grown to become one of F1's most successful teams. With multiple Constructors' and Drivers' world titles and more than 100 race wins to its credit, Oracle Red Bull Racing continues its pursuit of ultimate performance – as a race team, as a home of champions and as an innovator operating at the cutting edge of technology.

Contact: Christiana Mullen

[email protected]

SOURCE SUPER73