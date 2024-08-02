SUPER73 ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH ONLINE EBIKE SAFETY COURSE PEDALACE

SUPER73 and PedalAce Announce Exciting New Partnership to Enhance eBike Safety and Riding Experience

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPER73 , the American lifestyle adventure brand specializing in electric motorbikes, today announced its innovative partnership with PedalAce , the premier provider of eBike safety courses. This collaboration aims to elevate the riding experience by promoting safety, education, and community engagement for eBike enthusiasts across the United States.

With the eBike industry experiencing rapid growth, ensuring rider safety and providing comprehensive education has never been more crucial. SUPER73 and PedalAce are joining forces to address this need, combining their expertise to deliver top-notch safety training and resources for all riders, especially younger riders unfamiliar with the rules of the road.

Starting this summer, SUPER73 customers will receive exclusive offers to enroll in PedalAce's acclaimed eBike safety course, which cover essential topics like driving basics and laws, riding skills, safety precautions, and maintenance tips. PedalAce's online courses are designed for teenagers and middle school students, can be taken anytime, anywhere, and can be completed in under two hours.

"We are incredibly excited about our partnership with PedalAce," said Ben Masek, CRO of SUPER73. "Safety has always been a top priority for us, and by partnering with the industry leader in eBike safety education, we're taking a significant step towards ensuring that our riders have the knowledge and skills they need to ride safely and confidently."

Erika Mamber, Co-Founder of PedalAce, added, "We are beyond thrilled to join forces with SUPER73 to help empower their customers with the tools they need to enjoy their eBikes responsibly. This partnership is a fantastic complement to the work PedalAce is doing with school districts and local municipalities."

The collaboration between SUPER73 and PedalAce represents a significant milestone in the eBike industry, highlighting the importance of safety education in fostering a positive and sustainable riding culture. Both companies are committed to continuing their efforts to enhance the eBike experience and ensure that riders have the best and safest experience possible.

To check out the PedalAce course directly available on the SUPER73 site, follow the link below: https://super73.com/products/2830397

ABOUT SUPER73®

SUPER73® is an American lifestyle adventure brand based in Orange County, CA that develops products to help fuse motorcycle heritage with youth culture. Founded in 2016, SUPER73 has quickly grown into one of the most recognizable electric vehicle brands in the world with a passionate customer base including A-list celebrities, professional athletes, and many more. For more information, visit super73.com or @super73 on social media.

About PedalAce

PedalAce is the leading provider of eBike safety courses dedicated to promoting safe and responsible eBiking among children and teens. Based in Hermosa Beach, CA, PedalAce offers eBike training programs and certifications. In partnership with safety experts, eBike enthusiasts, parents, teenagers, and community leaders, PedalAce developed the first online eBike safety course designed specifically for teenagers. Learn more about PedalAce at Pedalace.com .

