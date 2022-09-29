SUPER73, CREATORS OF THE ORIGINAL ELECTRIC MOTORBIKE, EARN TWO 2022 RED DOT DESIGN AWARDS

SUPER73's "C1X" Concept Motorcycle and "Youth Series" Electric Bikes Recognized For Exceptional Design By The Oldest and Most Prestigious Design Competition in the World

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPER73 , the original electric motorbike brand fusing motorcycle heritage with youth culture, today announced it has been awarded two 2022 Red Dot Design Awards highlighting its "C1X" and "Youth Series" electric bikes.

SUPER73 x Red Dot Design 2022 Winner

The Red Dot Award is the oldest and one of the most prestigious design competitions in the world, recognizing product, communication, and conceptual design. A judging panel of 48 international experts test and evaluate the year's best products, all of which excel in both functionality and aesthetics. Winning products are smart, durable, ecological, and innovative.

"The core of everything we do here at SUPER73 is built on the underpinnings of design-focused electric bikes, so to win two separate awards from Red Dot on our latest industry-expanding innovations is incredibly validating for our teams," said LeGrand Crewse, CEO & Co-Founder at SUPER73.

The SUPER73 C1X is the ultimate entry-level electric motorcycle bridging the gap between an e-bike and a full-size motorized two-wheeler. Keeping the agility of the C1X at the forefront, SUPER73 created a mass-centralized chassis battery configuration. This mounts the motor rearward of the swingarm pivot point, which permits an ultra-agile 51" wheelbase and removes the chain slack issues that can be experienced with conventional motorcycles. Additionally, with the introduction of 15" wheels versus typical 17", the size and weight of the C1X is much lighter than an average motorcycle.

The Youth Series pulls inspiration from traditional SUPER73 bikes as well as nostalgic BMX frame elements, like the gooseneck and loop tail design. With ages 4-8 in mind, the bike is designed with a lightweight aluminum frame providing agility and performance, while being light enough to be easily carried by a parent. To make it simple for kids, SUPER73 added adaptable pegs, a moto-inspired seat, and a red twist throttle to clearly communicate the control input to novice riders. It also features stylish fat tires and a removable battery for charging convenience.

For more information on the full range of SUPER73 e-bike products and services, visit www.super73.com .

About SUPER73

SUPER73® is an American lifestyle adventure brand based in Orange County, CA that develops products to help fuse motorcycle heritage with youth culture. Founded in 2016, SUPER73 has quickly grown into one of the most recognizable electric vehicle brands in the world with a passionate customer base including A-list celebrities, professional athletes, and many more.

SOURCE SUPER73