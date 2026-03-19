SUPER73® DEBUTS ALL-NEW "A-SERIES" LINEUP OF ELECTRIC BIKES BUILT FOR THE COMMUTER AND DESIGNED TO REDEFINE ELECTRIC MOBILITY

As the Iconic Electric Bike Brand Approaches its 10-Year Anniversary, the All-New SUPER73 A-Series Explores a Bold Lineup Signaling the Next Evolution of Innovation in Electric Mobility

IRVINE, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPER73, the American lifestyle adventure brand specializing in electric bikes, is forging a new path with the introduction of its latest A-Series models. This novel lineup shakes up the brand's traditional platform DNA with the launch of a collection that is for riders looking for both an unrivaled product and a defiant ride. Each bike comes with a complete redesign of everything from the frame to the technology, staying true to the spirit of SUPER73 without sacrificing durability or performance.

The all-new SUPER73 A-Series explores a bold lineup signaling the next evolution of innovation in electric mobility.

"The A-Series is the distillation of a decade of fierce individualism into a community-driven movement," said Travis Erwin, SUPER73 CEO. "As SUPER73 approaches ten years of innovation, this next evolution reasserts our brand as the true original in electric mobility. Each model in this new rollout has been crafted as a reflection of years of unapologetic expansion and experimentation, in an effort to resonate with those who strive to do the same."

Never satisfied with being stagnant, the brand has positioned its most recent additions to be both a product and a statement, a clear sign that SUPER73 intends to keep setting the precedent rather than following it.

The A-Series is the first collection of bikes for the brand to incorporate secondary, modular battery technology, along with innovative storage capacity in each model. The SUPER73 A-series introduces two new sizing platforms (30" and 33" seat height), with Special Edition versions of each, along with the recently announced SUPER73-MZFT (27").

The SUPER73 A-Series includes:

The SUPER73-MZFT (27") $1,995 - The smallest of the series with a big personality. These bikes were designed to go against the grain and are perfect for shorter riders.

- The smallest of the series with a big personality. These bikes were designed to go against the grain and are perfect for shorter riders. The SUPER73-MZFT SE (27") $2,395 - The SUPER73-MZFT is edgier than ever in an all-new Special Edition. Customers can ride a little louder with all-new colorways, a larger battery, adjustable front suspension, and a new digital display.

- The SUPER73-MZFT is edgier than ever in an all-new Special Edition. Customers can ride a little louder with all-new colorways, a larger battery, adjustable front suspension, and a new digital display. The SUPER73-M1D (30") $2,495 - Don't let the name fool you, the SUPER73-M1D is anything but ordinary. A brand new platform that hits the sweet spot with an all-new 30" seat height, attention-commanding colorways, and core performance upgrades.

- Don't let the name fool you, the SUPER73-M1D is anything but ordinary. A brand new platform that hits the sweet spot with an all-new 30" seat height, attention-commanding colorways, and core performance upgrades. The SUPER73-M1D SE (30") $2,895 - Everything you want in one bike with an accessible seat height, a larger battery, adjustable front suspension, and an all-new digital display.

- Everything you want in one bike with an accessible seat height, a larger battery, adjustable front suspension, and an all-new digital display. The SUPER73-B1G (33") $2,595 - The series' biggest lift yet, with a 33" seat height perfect for taller riders and athletes alike.

- The series' biggest lift yet, with a 33" seat height perfect for taller riders and athletes alike. The SUPER73-B1G SE (33") $2,995 - The SUPER73-B1G Special Edition gives you a boost in both height and performance, perfect for those often relied upon to reach high objects or dunk on the competition, along with an all-new digital display screen.

For more information on SUPER73's entire line of world-class e-bikes and accessories, along with full details on the all-new SUPER73 A-Series models, which are available now, please visit SUPER73.com and follow along on Instagram® and YouTube®.

ABOUT SUPER73®

SUPER73® is an American lifestyle adventure brand based in Orange County, CA that develops products to help fuse motorcycle heritage with youth culture. Founded in 2016, SUPER73 has quickly grown into one of the most recognizable electric vehicle brands in the world with a passionate customer base including A-list celebrities, professional athletes, and many more. For more information, visit super73.com or @super73 on social media.

SOURCE SUPER73