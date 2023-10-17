SUPER73 DEBUTS ALL-NEW SPECIAL EDITION MODELS: BLACKOUT SE AND Z MIAMI SE WITH SIGNIFICANT UPGRADES

Available Now, SUPER73 Designed A Limited Run of Special-Edition Bikes Based on Rider-Inspired Feedback

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPER73, the American lifestyle adventure brand specializing in electric motorbikes, today announced the launch of its all-new SUPER73 Blackout Collection and Z Miami Special Edition bikes with eye-catching aesthetics. Available now, the SUPER73 Special Edition collections offer riders exclusive models featuring unique colorways and premium enhancements in a limited production.

SUPER73 Blackout SE Collection and Z Miami SE
Based on the most popular rider-inspired feedback, SUPER73 designed, developed, and built the Blackout Collection as an upgraded version of the current Adventure Series line in an all black satin colorway. The Blackout Collection features several standard upgrades to the original Adventure Series model, including Magura hydraulic brakes, a rear rack, and Blaine handlebars. These upgrades and additions allow riders to have more fun while showcasing personal style on and off road. Furthermore, to increase responsiveness while riding, the SUPER73-R Blackout SE comes exclusively with a Fox Float 3 EVOL adjustable rear shock and Oury Grips. The Blackout Collection comes in three versions and pricing is included below:

SUPER73 Blackout Collection

  • SUPER73-Z Blackout SE – $3,095 MSRP
  • SUPER73-S Blackout SE – $3,795 MSRP
  • SUPER73-R Blackout SE – $4,295 MSRP

"Our brand is built on developing premiere products with incredible aesthetic curb appeal and after listening to our riders and Super Squad members, we challenged our team to create something special based on their feedback," said LeGrand Crewse, SUPER73 CEO. "The Blackout Collection and Z Miami SE combine several critical aspects of what separates SUPER73 from the competition and we're thrilled to make these special-edition bikes available to SUPER73 riders to express their personalities on the road."

Adding to its premiere lineup of electric two-wheeled vehicles, SUPER73 created a special-edition version of the Z Miami, the entry level model designed for riders 16 and up. The SUPER73-Z Miami SE comes equipped with Super Sucker tires, a front suspension air fork, and McFly Handlebars. Additionally, it comes in three exclusive colorways, including Metallic Aluminum, Obsidian, and Astro Orange. Retailing for $2,295, this version will allow riders to easily identify the special edition models by the satin and gloss checkered batter decal, custom front fork decals, and two-tone SUPER73 logo.

For more details on the Blackout Collection and Z Miami Special Edition models, visit SUPER73.com and follow along on Facebook®YouTube® and Instagram®.

ABOUT SUPER73®
SUPER73® is an American lifestyle adventure brand based in Orange County, CA that develops products to help fuse motorcycle heritage with youth culture. Founded in 2016, SUPER73 has quickly grown into one of the most recognizable electric vehicle brands in the world with a passionate customer base including A-list celebrities, professional athletes, and many more. For more information, visit SUPER73.com or @SUPER73 on social media.

