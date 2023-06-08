Supercapacitors Technology Developments and Global Markets Analysis Report 2023: A $9.6 Billion Market by 2027 Featuring Leading Players - CAP-XX, Eaton, KYOCERA, Panasonic and YAGEO

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Supercapacitors: Technology Developments and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the market for supercapacitors with regard to the end-user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including CAP-XX Ltd, Eaton Corp. PLC, KYOCERA Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp. and YAGEO Corp.

The report estimates the global market for supercapacitors in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027. The scope of the study includes supercapacitors type, electrode material, end-user, and geography.

This report examines the way in which the supercapacitor market is changing and how it has evolved. This analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations in the market as well as existing organizations. At the industry level, the publisher identifies, examines, describes, and provides global and regional market sizes for 2021 and forecasts demand from 2022 through 2027.



Supercapacitors are used to hold incredibly enormous amounts of electrical charge. They go by the name ultracapacitors as well. Supercapacitors store electrical energy using three different techniques in place of a traditional dielectric: double layer capacitance, pseudocapacitance, and hybrid capacitance.

In other words, supercapacitors combine the functions of conventional capacitors with those of standard batteries. Double layer capacitance is electrostatic in origin, pseudocapacitance is electrochemical, and hybrid capacitance combines both. Similar to electrolyte capacitors, supercapacitors are polar devices that must be connected to the circuit in the proper manner.

For some applications, such as consumer electronics, where supercapacitors may replace batteries, the electrical characteristics of these devices, particularly their quick charge and discharge times, are exceedingly intriguing.



The growth in supercapacitor technologies will be driven majorly by increasing demand for electric vehicles, rising use of supercapacitors in renewable energy generation plants, and consideration of supercapacitors as a viable substitute for conventional batteries. Growth will lead to consolidation, especially among medium-to-large-size companies.

One development is the developing momentum in healthcare, especially for portable medical devices. These medical devices are being increasingly used due to their portability, ease of access, and their performance in shortening turnaround times.



Supercapacitors can be employed in a wide range of applications since they fill the gap between batteries and capacitors. The storage of energy in KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System), or dynamic braking systems, in the car industry is one intriguing use.

Another example is low-power applications, where having a high capacity is not essential, but having a long-life cycle or quick recharge is. Such applications include photography flash, MP3 players, static memory (SRAM), which require a low power constant voltage source to store information, and others.

Report Includes

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021 to 2022, estimates for 2023 and 2025 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of supercapacitor technologies market based on product type, application, end-user industry and region

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

Detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies and technological changes within the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Overview

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

What's New in this Update?

Scope of Report

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Capacitors

Batteries

Supercapacitors

Structure of Supercapacitors

Comparison of Energy Storage Capability

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Impact of Covid-19 on the Supercapacitor Market

Overview

Impact on the Supercapacitor Market

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Introduction

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

Overview

Double Layer Capacitors

Pseudocapacitors

Hybrid Capacitors

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Electrode Material

Overview

Carbon

Metal Oxide Supercapacitors

Conducting Polymers Supercapacitors

Composite Supercapacitors

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-user

Overview

Microgrid

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Aerospace

Medical

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis

Recent Key Granted Patents

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Top Companies

Strategic Analysis

Product Launches and Developments

Acquisitions and Mergers

Expansions and Investments

Collaborations and Partnerships

Key Market Developments

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Cap-Xx Ltd

Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc.

Eaton Corp. plc

Elna America Inc.

Ioxus

Korchip Corp.

Kyocera Corp.

Ls Corp.

Nanoramic Laboratories

Nichicon Corp.

Nippon Chemi-Con Corp.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Quantic Electronics

Samwha Electric Co. Ltd

Seiko Group Corp.

Skeleton Technologies

Spel Technologies Pvt Ltd

Tecate Group

Ucap Power Inc.

Yageo Corp.

