Supercapacitors Technology Developments and Global Markets Analysis Report 2023: A $9.6 Billion Market by 2027 Featuring Leading Players - CAP-XX, Eaton, KYOCERA, Panasonic and YAGEO

08 Jun, 2023, 20:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Supercapacitors: Technology Developments and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers the market for supercapacitors with regard to the end-user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.
Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including CAP-XX Ltd, Eaton Corp. PLC, KYOCERA Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp. and YAGEO Corp.
The report estimates the global market for supercapacitors in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027. The scope of the study includes supercapacitors type, electrode material, end-user, and geography.
This report examines the way in which the supercapacitor market is changing and how it has evolved. This analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations in the market as well as existing organizations. At the industry level, the publisher identifies, examines, describes, and provides global and regional market sizes for 2021 and forecasts demand from 2022 through 2027.
Supercapacitors are used to hold incredibly enormous amounts of electrical charge. They go by the name ultracapacitors as well. Supercapacitors store electrical energy using three different techniques in place of a traditional dielectric: double layer capacitance, pseudocapacitance, and hybrid capacitance.
In other words, supercapacitors combine the functions of conventional capacitors with those of standard batteries. Double layer capacitance is electrostatic in origin, pseudocapacitance is electrochemical, and hybrid capacitance combines both. Similar to electrolyte capacitors, supercapacitors are polar devices that must be connected to the circuit in the proper manner.
For some applications, such as consumer electronics, where supercapacitors may replace batteries, the electrical characteristics of these devices, particularly their quick charge and discharge times, are exceedingly intriguing.
The growth in supercapacitor technologies will be driven majorly by increasing demand for electric vehicles, rising use of supercapacitors in renewable energy generation plants, and consideration of supercapacitors as a viable substitute for conventional batteries. Growth will lead to consolidation, especially among medium-to-large-size companies.
One development is the developing momentum in healthcare, especially for portable medical devices. These medical devices are being increasingly used due to their portability, ease of access, and their performance in shortening turnaround times.
Supercapacitors can be employed in a wide range of applications since they fill the gap between batteries and capacitors. The storage of energy in KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System), or dynamic braking systems, in the car industry is one intriguing use.
Another example is low-power applications, where having a high capacity is not essential, but having a long-life cycle or quick recharge is. Such applications include photography flash, MP3 players, static memory (SRAM), which require a low power constant voltage source to store information, and others.
Report Includes
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021 to 2022, estimates for 2023 and 2025 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of supercapacitor technologies market based on product type, application, end-user industry and region
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast
- Detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies and technological changes within the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Overview
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- What's New in this Update?
- Scope of Report
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Capacitors
- Batteries
- Supercapacitors
- Structure of Supercapacitors
- Comparison of Energy Storage Capability
- Value Chain Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Supercapacitor Market
- Overview
- Impact on the Supercapacitor Market
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Introduction
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type
- Overview
- Double Layer Capacitors
- Pseudocapacitors
- Hybrid Capacitors
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Electrode Material
- Overview
- Carbon
- Metal Oxide Supercapacitors
- Conducting Polymers Supercapacitors
- Composite Supercapacitors
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-user
- Overview
- Microgrid
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial
- Aerospace
- Medical
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Rest of the World
Chapter 9 Patent Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Recent Key Granted Patents
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
- Top Companies
- Strategic Analysis
- Product Launches and Developments
- Acquisitions and Mergers
- Expansions and Investments
- Collaborations and Partnerships
- Key Market Developments
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Cap-Xx Ltd
- Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc.
- Eaton Corp. plc
- Elna America Inc.
- Ioxus
- Korchip Corp.
- Kyocera Corp.
- Ls Corp.
- Nanoramic Laboratories
- Nichicon Corp.
- Nippon Chemi-Con Corp.
- Panasonic Holdings Corp.
- Quantic Electronics
- Samwha Electric Co. Ltd
- Seiko Group Corp.
- Skeleton Technologies
- Spel Technologies Pvt Ltd
- Tecate Group
- Ucap Power Inc.
- Yageo Corp.
