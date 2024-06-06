Supercharging Human Skills in the Age of AI: Experis and Microsoft to Host Webinar on Unlocking People's Potential

MILWAUKEE, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's rapidly evolving tech landscape, artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the job market, but the role of human skills remains more critical than ever. To help organizations navigate this transformation, Experis, a global leader in IT professional resourcing and services and part of the ManpowerGroup family of brands, and Microsoft will host an exclusive webinar, "Supercharging Human Skills: Building Tech Workforces in the Age of AI," on Thursday, June 13 at 9 am CST.

The event brings together top-notch AI thought leaders, Tomas Chamorro-Premuzic, Chief Innovation Officer at ManpowerGroup, Graeme Malcolm, Principal of Data and AI Content at Microsoft, Natasha Pillay-Bemath, VP, Global Talent Acquisition and Executive Search at IBM, and Alexandra Levit, Workforce Futurist and CEO of Inspiration at Work, to discuss how AI is reshaping technology jobs and how organizations can unleash human potential and harness the synergy between human talent and tech.

"This is a pivotal moment that presents both an opportunity and a responsibility. By focusing on skills development and ensuring that more people have access to meaningful, sustainable employment, we can create a future where humans and technology work together," says Chamorro-Premuzic. "It's not about humans versus machines, but rather about leveraging the strengths of both. To truly unlock AI's potential, we must invest in developing uniquely human skills, such as creativity, curiosity, and empathy, that machines cannot replicate."

Attendees will gain invaluable insights into:

The Evolution of Tech Roles : Understand how traditional tech roles are evolving and identify the new skills that are in high demand.

: Understand how traditional tech roles are evolving and identify the new skills that are in high demand. Upskilling and Reskilling Strategies : Discover effective strategies for enhancing your team's AI capabilities and staying ahead of the curve in the digital era.

: Discover effective strategies for enhancing your team's AI capabilities and staying ahead of the curve in the digital era. Building Strategic Partnerships : Learn how to build and leverage partnerships to create a sustainable tech workforce that can adapt to the ever-changing landscape.

: Learn how to build and leverage partnerships to create a sustainable tech workforce that can adapt to the ever-changing landscape. Fostering Innovation: Gain insights into cultivating a culture of continuous innovation and growth within your organization to remain competitive in the age of AI.

"People don't go to work saying, 'I'm going to do AI today.' They go to work to do their job, to accomplish what they were hired to do. AI adoption is not a singular event, but numerous small, incremental improvements that will ultimately reshape how we work," Malcolm says. "There are countless ways in which AI will transform how we work and enhance society as a whole. By harnessing its power, we can free ourselves to engage in higher-level thinking and unlock new possibilities for innovation and creativity in the workplace."

In addition to hosting the webinar, Experis is committed to addressing the skills gap in the tech industry through its Experis Academy. Designed to help individuals upskill and prepare for in-demand roles in the tech sector, the Academy offers intensive, business-focused IT training and coaching, specializing in areas like Enterprise Applications, Cloud and Infrastructure, Business Transformation Services, and Digital Workspace.

Registration for "Supercharging Human Skills: Building Tech Workforces in the Age of AI" is free and open now here.

