SuperCom Announces Pricing of $6.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors to purchase 545,454 ordinary shares in a registered direct offering at a purchase price of $11.00 per ordinary share.

The gross proceeds to SuperCom from the offering are estimated to be approximately $6.0 million before deducting the placement agent's fees and other estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about January 31, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. SuperCom intends to use net proceeds from this offering for working capital, research and development, potential acquisitions and other general corporate purposes.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with the offering.

The ordinary shares are being offered pursuant to SuperCom's shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-284219), which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 21, 2025. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of such registration statement.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. A prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed by SuperCom with the SEC. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 895-3745.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in Amendment No. 1 to our Annual Report on Form 20-F/A for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 14, 2024, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

SuperCom Investor Relations: [email protected]

