SuperCom Secures Third Electronic Monitoring Project in Wisconsin

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced the expansion of its electronic monitoring footprint into an additional county in Wisconsin. This latest win marks SuperCom's third project in the state, underscoring the company's ability to scale rapidly following initial deployments.

The new project is being launched through SuperCom's Midwest regional service provider partnership established earlier in 2025. Since entering Wisconsin in September 2025, SuperCom has steadily spread its presence in the state through follow-on county deployments and expanded program adoption, including a second county deployment in January 2026 and a third deployment now.

Under the newly launched project, SuperCom will deploy its PureOne and PureShield solutions to support both GPS tracking and domestic violence (DV) monitoring. The deployment is being implemented through SuperCom's established regional service provider partnership, under which SuperCom's technology was selected following an evaluation process in which its solutions were assessed against incumbent technologies. The project will support GPS tracking programs transitioning away from legacy technology while also enabling a new domestic violence monitoring initiative.

"We are encouraged by another new project win, our fifth so far this year, which clearly demonstrates the effectiveness of our expansion strategy once we establish a foothold in a new state," said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "We enter a region, demonstrate value through initial deployments, and then scale quickly across additional counties and programs."

"In Wisconsin alone, we have secured three separate county-level projects within a short timeframe, including initiatives that both replaced incumbent solutions and introduced new domestic violence monitoring capabilities. We are seeing this same pattern repeated in other states such as North Carolina, Alabama, Utah, Virginia, and Tennessee, as agencies and partners adopt our technology and extend its use," Trabelsi concluded.

