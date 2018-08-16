SuperCom CEO to Purchase up to One Million of SPCB Shares

HERZLIYA, Israel, August 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of Multi-Identity, IoT, Connectivity, and Cyber Security solutions for the global Public and Private Sectors, today announced that its CEO, Arie Trabelsi, has notified the Company that he has initiated a program to purchase up to One Million of the company's ordinary shares on the open market.

"As shared in recent quarterly releases, SuperCom is executing effectively against its business plan and has optimized much of its operations to support strong earnings growth along with increasing customer demand for our leading technology solutions," commented Mr. Arie Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"I believe the SPCB current stock price levels do not reflect the high intrinsic value of the company. This program provides me the ability to opportunistically acquire SuperCom shares and underscores my ongoing belief in the Company," Arie concluded.

Under the CEO purchase program, the CEO may purchase shares in open market transactions or through other authorized methods. The extent to which the CEO purchases SuperCom shares and the timing of such purchases is at the discretion of the CEO and will depend upon market conditions and regulatory requirements. This program does not require the purchase of any minimum number of shares.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a leading global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secured Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers advanced, secure mobile payments ranging from mobile wallet to mobile POS, using a set of components and platforms to enable secure mobile payments and financial services. SuperCom is a global provider of a superior all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile PureSecurity advanced solutions suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

