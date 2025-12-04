SuperCom Wins New Electronic Monitoring Contract in Texas, Expands U.S. Footprint into 14th State

Juvenile probation agency selects SuperCom to replace incumbent vendor and modernize offender monitoring programs

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that it has secured a new electronic monitoring (EM) contract with a juvenile probation agency in the state of Texas. This award marks SuperCom's first contract in Texas and continues the Company's nationwide expansion, now reaching 14 U.S. states since mid-2024.

The agency, which previously relied on a long-standing incumbent provider, selected SuperCom to modernize its offender supervision capabilities. The deployment will leverage SuperCom's proprietary PureSecurity™ platform and follow a recurring revenue model based on active daily units.

This win further strengthens SuperCom's track record of displacing incumbent vendors and highlights the accelerating adoption of its next-generation technology among public safety agencies nationwide.

"We are proud to announce our expansion into Texas, one of the most valuable states in our market, with this new direct agency contract," said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "This win reflects the continued momentum we're building across the U.S., where agencies are increasingly choosing SuperCom to modernize their systems and strengthen their public safety programs."

"Our field-proven technology, scalable platform, and rapid deployment capabilities are driving real results in both juvenile and adult supervision programs. With more than 30 new contracts secured across the United States since mid-2024 SuperCom is well-positioned to continue expanding its footprint and supporting agencies nationwide."

"As we've demonstrated in states such as Alabama, Virginia, and Utah, our entry into new regions often leads to broader adoption and follow-on opportunities within those regions. We believe our entry into Texas will be no different, as agencies across the state seek reliable, effective, and modern alternatives," Trabelsi concluded.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2025 our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

