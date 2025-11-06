SuperCom Expands Alabama Footprint with Two New Contracts in the State

Four Wins in Alabama in Less Than One Year Underscore Rapid U.S. Expansion

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced two new electronic monitoring (EM) service provider contracts in the state of Alabama. These new engagements mark the company's third and fourth deployments in Alabama within the past year, further expanding SuperCom's presence in the southeastern U.S. and underscoring the company's rapid expansion and growing footprint in Alabama's public safety sector.

The first new contract involves a complete transition from an incumbent EM provider to SuperCom's PureSecurity platform, with the service provider replacing its legacy GPS and monitoring systems with SuperCom's advanced technology. The second new contract is with a provider launching new EM operations with SuperCom as its primary technology partner, highlighting trust in SuperCom's platform and operational excellence.

These new partnerships follow two earlier direct agency wins in Alabama, secured in January and August 2025, and reflect SuperCom's continued expansion in a state it entered less than a year ago. Together, the four deployments highlight increasing adoption of SuperCom's next-generation technology by both public agencies and private service providers seeking to modernize their electronic monitoring programs.

"Adding two new service provider partnerships in Alabama so soon after securing two direct agency contracts portrays some of the strong momentum we're experiencing in this state and across the country," said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "Both providers have committed to working with SuperCom to support current and future electronic monitoring programs, whether by replacing legacy systems or preparing to launch new initiatives."

"Since mid-2024, we've entered 12 new U.S. states, signed over 30 new contracts, and launched 14 service provider partnerships nationwide," Trabelsi added. "This expansion reflects a familiar pattern we've seen in other regions—where initial wins often lead to broader adoption over time. In Europe, early projects have frequently developed into multi-program relationships across multiple jurisdictions. In the U.S., we're observing similar momentum, with programs expanding both within states and into new ones as agencies and partners deepen their engagement with our technology."

"At the same time, our $7 million national contract win in Germany announced this recent September, where we displaced a 20-year incumbent, demonstrates our ability to consistently win competitive tenders and scale quickly in new markets," he continued. "Our Alabama expansion is a nice example of this pattern, as we continue to earn the trust of both public agencies and service providers seeking reliable, modern public safety solutions," Trabelsi concluded.

