SuperCom Expands Utah Presence with Second New Contract Win This Year

SuperCom Secures New Direct Sheriff Agency Contract, Displacing Incumbent Vendor and Reinforcing U.S. Expansion Momentum

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today it has secured a new electronic monitoring (EM) contract with a second sheriff's agency in Utah. The agency has selected SuperCom's PureSecurity™ Suite to modernize its offender monitoring programs, replacing the incumbent vendor.

This win represents the second Utah-based sheriff's agency to adopt SuperCom's EM platform, reflecting continued expansion in a state where SuperCom first entered earlier this year. It adds to SuperCom's rapidly expanding network of sheriff departments and public safety agencies across the country that are selecting its next-generation technology over legacy systems.

The agency selected SuperCom based on the PureSecurity™ platform's proven field performance, advanced mobile capabilities, high-precision tracking, and scalable infrastructure to support evolving supervision needs, among other key factors.

"Winning another direct agency contract in Utah is further validation of our technology and the execution capabilities of our U.S. team," said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "We are seeing growing demand from sheriff departments and community supervision agencies across the country that are actively seeking to replace outdated systems with modern solutions that deliver measurable results."

"This and other recent engagements reflect a broader trend across the U.S., where agencies are choosing SuperCom over incumbent vendors," Trabelsi added. "Whether it's multi-million-dollar national projects like our recent $7 million award in Germany or sheriff-level deployments in Utah, Kentucky, and Virginia, our mission remains the same: to deliver scalable, field-proven solutions that strengthen public safety and support program growth. With a growing customer base, a differentiated technology suite, and a disciplined execution strategy, SuperCom is helping reshape how public safety agencies operate—across the U.S. and around the world," Trabelsi concluded.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2025 our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1717536/SuperCom_Logo.jpg

SuperCom Investor Relations:

[email protected]

SOURCE SuperCom