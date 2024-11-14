SuperCom Reports $1.6 EPS, $3.1 Non-GAAP EPS, and Positive Free Cash Flows for the First Nine Months of 2024

Q3 2024: Revenue $6.9 million; Free Cash Flows of $1.2 million; EBITDA $1.1 million

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today reported financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

First Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024, Financial Highlights (Compared to First Nine months of 2023)

Revenue increased to $21.3 million from $20.9 million .

from . Gross profit increased to $10.7 million from $7.9 million .

from . Gross Profit margin increased to 50.1% from 37.7%.

Operating Income improved to $1.13 million compared to Operating Loss of ($0.91) million .

compared to Operating Loss of . Net Income improved to $2.52 million from Net Loss of ($2.48) million .

from Net Loss of . Non-GAAP Operating Income improved to $3.91 million compared to $3 .0 million.

compared to .0 million. Non-GAAP Net Income improved to $4.88 million compared to $1.68 million .

compared to . EBITDA improved to $4.6 million compared to $3.7 million .

compared to . Cash increased to $6.23 million .

. Non-GAAP EPS of $3.1 .

Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024, Financial Highlights (Compared to the Third Quarter of 2023)

Revenue increased to $6.91 million from $6.78 million .

from . Gross Profit decreased to $3.2 million from $4.0 million .

from . Gross Profit margin decreased to 46% from 59%.

Operating Income decreased to $0.03 million compared to $0.81 million .

compared to . EBITDA decreased to $1.1 million from $2.5 million .

from . Net Loss decreased to $0.44 million compared to Net Profit of $0.12 million .

compared to Net Profit of . Non-GAAP Net Profit decreased to $0.35 million compared to $1.4 million .

compared to . Cash increased to $6.2 million from $1.2 million .

from . Cash per Share of $3 at end of period.

at end of period. Generated Positive Free Cash Flows of $1.2 million .

. Working Capital increased to $26.1 million .

. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 .

Recent Business Highlights:

The company has received new orders totaling over $13.5 million from European governments. These orders are expected to be delivered by the end of 2024, further solidifying SuperCom's leadership in the public safety sector across Europe .

from European governments. These orders are expected to be delivered by the end of 2024, further solidifying SuperCom's leadership in the public safety sector across . SuperCom, together with prime partner Electra, has been awarded a 5-year contract by the Israel Prison Service state agency (IPS) to deploy its PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (EM) Suite. The nationwide program is expected to cover all EM offender programs in the country, with an estimated 1,500 enrollees and potential for expansion. SuperCom will deploy its cutting-edge EM solutions, including PureCom, PureTrack, PureTag, and PureBeacon. The 5-year contract is already in effect and includes the option for up to four one-year extensions for a total of a 9-year potential contract term.

SuperCom secured multiple new electronic monitoring contracts with Sheriff agencies across West Virginia . These contracts leverage SuperCom's innovative PureOne suite, enhanced with both cellular and WiFi communication capabilities, to provide robust monitoring solutions in rural areas with limited cellular coverage. These newly initiated contracts are already generating recurring revenue, further solidifying SuperCom's footprint in the U.S. market.

. These contracts leverage SuperCom's innovative PureOne suite, enhanced with both cellular and WiFi communication capabilities, to provide robust monitoring solutions in rural areas with limited cellular coverage. These newly initiated contracts are already generating recurring revenue, further solidifying SuperCom's footprint in the U.S. market. SuperCom secured a new contract with a leading Baltimore -based service provider in Maryland . The contract, which was launched in June 2024 , is estimated to generate an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of approximately $250,000. Through this new partnership, SuperCom has deployed its advanced GPS technology, along with its 24/7 monitoring center services.

-based service provider in . The contract, which was launched in , is estimated to generate an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of approximately $250,000. Through this new partnership, SuperCom has deployed its advanced GPS technology, along with its 24/7 monitoring center services. SuperCom secured its first new contract in a county in New York State . This win, achieved through a competitive selection process, further strengthens SuperCom's strategic expansion across the US and marks another milestone in its global business plan.

. This win, achieved through a competitive selection process, further strengthens SuperCom's strategic expansion across the US and marks another milestone in its global business plan. SuperCom, through its wholly owned subsidiary, LCA, secured a new North California contract to provide housing and evidence-based case management services to youth and individuals transitioning from housing. The contract is projected to generate nearly $500,000 annually, marking SuperCom's fourth North American contract win in 2024 and further expanding its role in rehabilitative services and secure solutions.

contract to provide housing and evidence-based case management services to youth and individuals transitioning from housing. The contract is projected to generate nearly annually, marking SuperCom's fourth North American contract win in 2024 and further expanding its role in rehabilitative services and secure solutions. SuperCom secured a $1.8 million contract with a long-term government customer, continuing a decade-long partnership. The contract underscores SuperCom's ability to maintain strong relationships and deliver consistent, high-quality solutions in the e-Government sector.

contract with a long-term government customer, continuing a decade-long partnership. The contract underscores SuperCom's ability to maintain strong relationships and deliver consistent, high-quality solutions in the e-Government sector. SuperCom, through its wholly owned subsidiary, LCA, won a new project in California valued at up to $2.0 million to provide a comprehensive jail-based program focusing on re-entry services aimed at reducing recidivism. This project, won through a competitive bid process, marks an expansion into a new county and is expected to generate approximately $400,000 in annual recurring revenue over five years.

valued at up to to provide a comprehensive jail-based program focusing on re-entry services aimed at reducing recidivism. This project, won through a competitive bid process, marks an expansion into a new county and is expected to generate approximately in annual recurring revenue over five years. SuperCom, through its wholly owned subsidiary, LCA, secured a new EM contract in California with an established California services provider in the judicial sector. This contract is particularly notable for SuperCom's successful displacement of a long-time incumbent competitor, primarily due to SuperCom's new innovative PureOne solution.

with an established services provider in the judicial sector. This contract is particularly notable for SuperCom's successful displacement of a long-time incumbent competitor, primarily due to SuperCom's new innovative PureOne solution. SuperCom won a new project in Canada with a renowned Canadian industry partner in the tracking solutions sector. This new project expands an existing collaboration with a long-standing partner, transitioning from providing RF-based tracking technology to embracing new GPS technologies. This expansion into new GPS technologies with the state-of-the-art PureOne devices underscores the company's commitment to innovation and its ability to adapt to the evolving needs of its clients.

Management Commentary:

"We are pleased to announce another quarter of significant achievements, showcasing the continued strength and resilience of our business," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "Our financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2024 reflect the successful execution of our strategic initiatives, which have been driving revenue growth, improving profitability, and enhancing cash flow. Year-to-date, revenue increased to $21.3 million, gross profit surged by 35% to $10.7 million, and our gross profit margin improved dramatically to 50.1% from 37.7% in the prior year period."

"This quarter was particularly exciting as we solidified our leadership position with key contract wins, including the prestigious National Israeli Electronic Monitoring project. We also expanded into new regions, including New York, West Virginia, and Maryland, further strengthening our footprint in the U.S. market. These wins not only reflect the exceptional value of our technology but also help position us for sustained expansion in the years ahead," Ordan continued.

"Our commitment to financial discipline, operational efficiencies, and technology innovation has translated into tangible results: an improvement in net income to $2.52 million for the nine-month period, compared to a net loss of $2.48 million in the prior year. Free cash flow generation of $1.2 million in this quarter and a cash balance of $6.23 million at the end of it underscore these tangible results along with an ability to support further potential growth opportunities," he added.

"Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing our strategy by delivering cutting-edge solutions, deepening relationships with existing clients, and entering new markets. With a pipeline of opportunities, continued technology advances, and a track record of operational excellence, we are well-positioned to drive shareholder value," Ordan concluded.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

For more information, visit https://www.supercom.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 22, 2024, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Results presented in this press release are based on management's estimated unaudited analysis of financial results for the presented periods. SuperCom's independent registered accounting firm has not audited the financial data discussed in this press release. During the course of SuperCom's quarter- and fiscal year-end closing procedures and review process, SuperCom may identify items that would require it to make adjustments, which may be material, to the information presented in this press release. As a result, the estimate financial results constitute forward-looking information and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including possible adjustments to such results.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), this release also contains non-GAAP financial measures, which SuperCom believes are the principal indicators of the operating and financial performance of its business.

Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided are useful to investors' understanding and assessment of SuperCom's ongoing core operations and prospects for the future, as the charges eliminated are not part of the day-to-day business or reflective of the core operational activities of the company. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a basis for strategic decisions, forecasting future results and evaluating the Company's current performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, or superior to, operating loss and or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measures of our cash flows or liquidity.

Non-GAAP EPS is defined as earnings before amortization and other non-cash or one-time expenses divided by weighted average outstanding shares.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other non-cash or one-time expenses.

[Tables to follow]

SUPERCOM LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)



























As of

As of





September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023



Unaudited Unaudited











CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents 6,229

5,206

Restricted bank deposits 347

371

Trade receivable, net 14,887

13,357

Patents

5,283

5,283

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 2,257

1,742

Inventories, net 2,725

2,503













Total current assets 31,728

28,462













LONG-TERM ASSETS







Deferred tax long term 919

501

Other intangible assets, net 5,099

5,576

Operating lease right-of-use assets 923

487

Goodwill

7,026

7,026

Property and equipment, net 3,071

2,701













Total long-term assets 17,038

16,291













Total Assets 48,766

44,753





































CURRENT LIABILITIES





Short-term loans and credit 765

792

Trade payables 1,990

1,883

Employees and payroll accruals 1,131

1,015

Related parties -

100

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 333

485

Operating lease liabilities 877

401

Deferred revenues ST 576

726













Total current liabilities 5,672

5,403













LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

















Long-term loan 29,530

33,952

Deferred tax liability 170

170

Deferred revenues 49

305

Long-term operating lease liabilities -

108













Total long-term liabilities 29,749

34,535













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Ordinary shares 21,970

9,094

Additional paid-in capital 95,803

102,670

Accumulated deficit (104,428)

(106,948)













Total shareholders' equity 13,345

4,816













Total liabilities and equity 48,766

44,754















SUPERCOM LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands)



Three months ended







September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023



Unaudited Unaudited









REVENUES



6,911 6,778 COST OF REVENUES



(3,758) (2,751)









GROSS PROFIT



3,153 4,027









OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development



933 774 Selling and marketing



625 531 General and administrative



1,474 1,093 Other expenses



90 793









Total operating expenses



3,122 3,191









OPERATING PROFIT



31 836 FINANCIAL EXPENSES, NET



(474) (690)









PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX



(443) 146 INCOME TAX EXPENSE



- -









NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD



(443) 146

















SUPERCOM LTD. Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands)



Three months ended





September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023



Unaudited Unaudited









GAAP gross profit



3,153 4,027 Amortization of intangible assets



88 88 Non-GAAP gross profit



3,241 4,115









GAAP Operating profit



31 836 Amortization of intangible assets



540 446 Foreign currency loss



159 111 One-time expense



90 899 Non-GAAP operating profit



820 2,292









GAAP net profit (loss)



(443) 146 Amortization of intangible assets



540 446 One-time expense



90 899 Foreign currency loss



159 111 Non-GAAP net profit



346 1,602 Non-GAAP EPS



0.17 4.8









Net profit (loss) for the period



(443) 146 Financial expenses, net



474 690 Depreciation and Amortization



797 822 One-time expense



90 899 Foreign currency loss



159 111 EBITDA *



1,077 2,668 * EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and

other non-cash or one-time expenses.

SUPERCOM LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)





Nine months ended







September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023





Unaudited Unaudited











REVENUES



21,308 20,902

COST OF REVENUES



(10,625) (13,027)













GROSS PROFIT



10,683 7,875













OPERATING EXPENSES:









Research and development



2,833 2,436

Selling and marketing



1,835 1,659

General and administrative



4,222 3,467

Other expenses, net



660 1,198













Total operating expenses



9,550 8,760













OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)



1,133 (885)

FINANCIAL EXPENSES, NET



(969) (1,559)













PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX



2,112 (2,444)

INCOME TAX BENEFIT



418 -













NET PROFIT(Loss) FOR THE PERIOD



2,520 (2,444)





















SUPERCOM LTD. Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands)







Nine months ended





September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023





Unaudited Unaudited GAAP gross profit



10,683 7,875 Amortization of intangible assets



265 265 Non-GAAP gross profit



10,948 8,140









GAAP Operating Profit (Loss)



1,133 (885) Amortization of intangible assets



1,604 1,429 One-time expenses



660 1,687 Foreign currency loss



512 1,009 Non-GAAP operating profit



3,909 3,240









GAAP net Profit (Loss)



2,520 (2,444) Amortization of intangible assets



1,604 1,429 One-time expenses



660 1,687 Foreign currency loss



512 1,009 Income Tax Benefit



(418) - Non-GAAP net profit



4,878 1,681 Non-GAAP EPS



3.05 6.2









Net Profit (Loss) for the period



2,520 (2,444) Financial expenses (income), net



(969) 1,559 Income Tax Benefit



(418) - Depreciation and Amortization



2,293 2,129 One-time expenses



512 1,687 Foreign currency loss



660 1,009 EBITDA *



4,598 3,940 * EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and

amortization and other non-cash or one-time expenses.

