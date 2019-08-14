SuperCom Reports Financial Result for the Second Quarter of 2019 with GAAP Profit of $0.11 Million , $1.9 Million in EBITDA, 33% EBITDA Margin, and Non-GAAP EPS $0.07

TEL AVIV, Israel, August 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-government, public safety, healthcare, and finance sectors, reported results for the second quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights (Compared to the Second Quarter of 2018)

Net Profit improved to $0.11 million from $0.03 million .

from . Operating Expenses decreased 34% to $2.7 million from $4.1 million .

from . Operating Income increased to $0.6 million .

. Non-GAAP Net Profit improved to $1.1 million or $0.07 EPS.

or EPS. Non-GAAP Operating Income increased 78% to $1.6 million from $0 .9 million

from .9 million EBITDA improved 34% to $1.9 million from $1.4 million .

from . EBITDA Margin increased 57% to 33% from 21% last year.

Non-GAAP Gross Margin Increased to 61%.

Cash and Restricted Cash over $3.5 Million.

Revenue decreased to $5.7 million from $6.8 million

from IOT products sub-segment revenue increased by over 65%,

IOT segment revenue, increased by over 41%.

Revenue from North America and Europe represented over 93% of total revenue in comparison to 59% in previous year.

First Half 2019 Financial Highlights (Compared to the First Half of 2018)

EBITDA improved 21% to $3.5 million compared to $2.9 million .

compared to . EBITDA Margin increased 48% to 31% from 21% last year

Operating expenses decreased 34% to $5.6 million from $8.5 million .

from . Non-GAAP Gross Margin Increased to 60%.

Non-GAAP Operating Income increased 56% to $2.8 million from $1 .8 million

from .8 million Non-GAAP Net Profit of $1.9 million or $0.13 per share.

or per share. Revenue decreased to $11.4 million from $13.8 million

from IOT products sub-segment revenue increased by over 58%,

IOT segment revenue, increased by over 35%.

Revenue from North America and Europe represented over 91% of total revenue in comparison to 61% in previous year period.

First Half 2019 and Recent Operational Highlights by Business Segment:

e-Gov:

Continued development and enhancement of project in Iceland , given its geographic location in Europe , and maintained relationships with customers in Africa and other developing regions, with existing SuperCom systems in place.

, given its geographic location in , and maintained relationships with customers in and other developing regions, with existing SuperCom systems in place. Diverted some resources from this segment to support growth in IOT and Cyber.

IoT:

Development of new innovative and market-disrupting features and capabilities to the PureSecurity EM suite, supporting new project deployments and allowing for increased competitive advantages in new bids.

Continued to bid and maintain high win rates in competitive tenders for electronic monitoring projects in Europe and in California , with some expansion into additional states in the USA .

and in , with some expansion into additional states in the . In January 2019 , announced launch of $7 million project with the national government of Sweden to deploy PureSecurity EM Suite.

, announced launch of $7 million project with the national government of Sweden to deploy PureSecurity EM Suite. In January 2019 , announced new project with the national government of Estonia to deploy PureSecurity EM Suite to track and monitor up to 400 enrollees simultaneously.

, announced new project with the national government of Estonia to deploy PureSecurity EM Suite to track and monitor up to 400 enrollees simultaneously. In February 2019 , secured an additional contract to provide PureSecurity EM Suite in Southern Georgia to an established service provider.

, secured an additional contract to provide PureSecurity EM Suite in to an established service provider. In April 2019 , announced win of new project in North California valued at up to $6 million .

, announced win of new project in valued at up to . In May 2019 , secured an additional contract to provide PureSecurity EM Suite in Tennessee to an established service provider.

, secured an additional contract to provide PureSecurity EM Suite in to an established service provider. In May 2019 , announced win of new project in California valued at up to $3.7 million .

, announced win of new project in valued at up to . Continued support and deployment of more units in other new and existing customers globally.

Cyber Security:

Cyber segment had minimal growth of 2% year over year and maintained high retention as we prepare for new cyber products deployment to a strong long term customer base.

Continued progress in the development of new advanced cyber security products, adding more capabilities, including anti-malware, advanced data loss prevention, and location based port and device protection to be incorporated into the Safend cyber security platform.

Management Commentary

"We are pleased with our second quarter 2019 results, highlighted by an improvement in our financial performance compared to the same quarter last year. We also achieved sequential quarterly improvements in profitability margins with 33% EBITDA margins and Non-GAAP gross margins of 61%, and as we continued to optimize our cost structure, operating expenses reached a low of $2.7m," said Arie Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "We expect more cost optimizations in the following quarters brining us closer to the lean operating structure that we have not seen since 2015, before the strategic acquisitions took place. Yet today, I believe our business prospects are multiples greater, with 2 additional business segments, a major presence in developed markets, over 60% growth in our steady-state recurring revenue, and significant enhancements to our technology portfolio backed by 119 patents."

"We continue to execute on our business plan across our business segments. In the recent past we have been expanding organically into new countries and governments faster than ever, including 10 new multi-year project wins in the last 12 months alone, which are expected to generate long term recurring revenues for years to come as well as additional business from customer references."

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this release also include statements about business and economic trends. Investors should also consider the areas of risk described under the heading "Forward Looking Statements" and those factors captioned as "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made by the Company. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on May 21, 2018. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this release of operating results also contains non-GAAP financial measures, which SuperCom believes are the principal indicators of the operating and financial performance of its business. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided are useful to investors' understanding and assessment of the Company's on-going core operations and prospects for the future, as the charges eliminated are not part of the day-to-day business or reflective of the core operational activities of the Company. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a basis for strategic decisions, forecasting future results and evaluating the Company's current performance. However, such measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the schedules attached to this release.

[Tables to follow]

SUPERCOM LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands)









3 months ended





June 30

2019 June 30

2018



Unaudited Unaudited









REVENUES



5,666 6,761 COST OF REVENUES



2,404 2,927









GROSS PROFIT (LOSS)



3,262 3,834









OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development



857 1,203 Selling and marketing



897 1,481 General and administrative



927 1,254 Other expense (Income)



- 133









Total operating expenses



2,681 4,071









OPERATING INCOME(LOSS)



581 (237) FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES), NET



(507) 226









PROPIT BEFORE INCOME TAX



74 (11) INCOME TAX BENEFIT



36 44









NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD



110 33



SUPERCOM LTD.

Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





3 months ended









June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018





Unaudited Unaudited













GAAP gross profit



3,262 3,834

Amortization of Software and IP



154 153

Stock-based compensation expenses



29 18

Non-GAAP gross profit



3,445 4,005













GAAP operating Income (Loss)



581 (237)

Amortization of Software/IP, Customer Contracts and Brand, and Stock-based compensation expenses



532 761

Foreign Currency Loss



452 342

Non-GAAP operating Income



1,565 866

GAAP net PROFIT



110 33

Amortization of Software/IP, Customer Contracts and Brand, and Stock-based compensation expenses



532 761

Foreign Currency Loss



452 342

Income tax expense (benefit)



(36) (44)

Non-GAAP net Profit



1,058 1,092













Non-GAAP EPS



0.07 0.07













NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD



110 33

Income tax expenses (benefit), net



(36) (44)

Financial expenses (income), net



507 (226)

Depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation expenses



849 1,298

Foreign Currency Loss



452 342

EBITDA *



1,882 1,403

* EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

















SUPERCOM LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands)









6 months ended





June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018



Unaudited Unaudited









REVENUES



11,339 13,775 COST OF REVENUES



5,004 6,054









GROSS PROFIT (LOSS)



6,335 7,721









OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development



1,818 2,544 Selling and marketing



1,791 3,182 General and administrative



2,015 2,602 Other expenses(Income)



1 183









Total operating expenses



5,625 8,511









OPERATING INCOME(LOSS)



710 (790) FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES), NET



(910) 278









LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX



(200) (512) INCOME TAX BENEFIT



78 225









NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD



(122) (287)











SUPERCOM LTD. Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)



6 months ended













June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018







Unaudited Unaudited

















GAAP gross profit



6,335 7,721



Amortization of Software and IP



350 307



Stock-based compensation expenses



60 59



Non-GAAP gross profit



6,745 8,087

















GAAP operating Income(Loss)



710 (790)



Amortization of Software/IP, Customer Contracts and Brand, and Stock-based compensation expenses



1,277 1,816



Foreign Currency Loss



844 787



Non-GAAP Operating Income



2,831 1,813































GAAP net Loss



(122) (287)



Amortization of Software/IP, Customer Contracts and Brand, and Stock-based compensation expenses



1,277 1,816



Foreign Currency Loss



844 787



Income tax expense (benefit)



(78) (225)



Non-GAAP net Income



1,921 2,091

















Non-GAAPERS



0.13 0.14

















NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD



(122) (287)



Income tax expenses (benefit), net



(78) (225)



Financial expenses (income), net



910 (278)



Depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation expenses



1,984 2,886



Foreign Currency Loss



844 787



EBIDTA *



3,583 2,883



* EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

































