SuperCom Reports Record Annual Revenue with 66% Organic Growth and 200% Gross Margin Improvement for Full Year 2017

Twelve-Months Ended December 31, 2017 Financial Highlights (Compared to the Prior Year Period)

Non-GAAP revenue, increased 73% to record $34.6 million from $20.0 million

from Revenue increased 66% to record $33.3 million from $20.0 million

from Revenue growth across all three business segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security

Revenue growth across all of the company's major geographic markets: Africa , Europe , Latin America , U.S., Israel and Asia Pacific

, , , U.S., and Steady-state recurring revenue reached a record level, increasing 41% to approximately $24 million from approximately $17 million

from approximately Non-GAAP gross margin increased by 170% to 45.5% from 16.9%

Non-GAAP gross profit increased 350% to $15.1 million from $3.4 million

from Research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue decreased to 22%, 24% and 18% respectively, in 2017, from 34%, 50% and 36% respectively, in 2016

EBITDA increased to $188,000 compared to an EBITDA loss of $(6.6) million

compared to an EBITDA loss of Non-GAAP net loss totaled $(2.2) million or $(0.14) per share, an improvement from non-GAAP net loss of $(7.8) million or $(0.52) per share

Fourth Quarter 2017 Financial Highlights (Compared to the Same Year-Ago Period)

Non-GAAP revenue, increased 130% to $9.2 million from $4.0 million in the same year-ago quarter

from in the same year-ago quarter Revenue increased 93% to $7.8 million from $4.0 million in the same year-ago quarter

from in the same year-ago quarter Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 31.9% from (23.1%) in the same year-ago quarter

Non-GAAP gross profit increased to $2.9 million from a gross loss of ($0.9) million in the same year-ago quarter

from a gross loss of in the same year-ago quarter Research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 24%, 27% and 22% respectively, from 28%, 47% and 38% respectively, in the same year-ago quarter

EBITDA loss improved to $(1.2) million compared to an EBITDA loss of $(3.7) million in the same year-ago quarter

compared to an EBITDA loss of in the same year-ago quarter Non-GAAP net loss improved to $(2.1) million or $(0.14) per share from non-GAAP net loss of $(4.1) million or $(0.28) per share in the same year-ago quarter

Fourth Quarter 2017 and Recent Operational Highlights by Business Segment:

e-Gov:

In April 2018 , signed a new contract worth approximately $4 million in value with an existing national government customer in Africa . Built around SuperCom's Magna platform, the deployment will allow for quick expansion of additional e-Gov modules, which would lead to potential increases in the overall contract size. The majority of the new contract is expected to be recognized over the next two years and will grow SuperCom's steady-state recurring revenues.

, signed a new contract worth approximately in value with an existing national government customer in . Built around SuperCom's Magna platform, the deployment will allow for quick expansion of additional e-Gov modules, which would lead to potential increases in the overall contract size. The majority of the new contract is expected to be recognized over the next two years and will grow SuperCom's steady-state recurring revenues. In early 2018, announced the company is developing various cryptocurrency capabilities for its SuperPay secure mobile money suite. Upon completion, SuperPay users will be able to purchase and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies through the suite.

IoT and Connectivity:

In October 2017 , began the deployment of PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (EM) Suite for GPS and home detention offender tracking and monitoring in Tennessee . SuperCom has already received initial orders under the agreement as well as follow-on orders, which should continue to ramp up over time. The project is billed at a per-unit daily rate and is already generating steady-state recurring revenues.

, began the deployment of PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (EM) Suite for GPS and home detention offender tracking and monitoring in . SuperCom has already received initial orders under the agreement as well as follow-on orders, which should continue to ramp up over time. The project is billed at a per-unit daily rate and is already generating steady-state recurring revenues. In November 2017 , announced the deployment of PureSecurity EM Suite in Atlanta, Georgia . The project has already received initial and follow-on orders and also began generating steady-state recurring revenues before year end 2017.

, announced the deployment of PureSecurity EM Suite in . The project has already received initial and follow-on orders and also began generating steady-state recurring revenues before year end 2017. In November 2017 , selected by the national government of Bulgaria to deploy PureSecurity EM Suite. The comprehensive nationwide program is expected to initially monitor 250 enrollees simultaneously.

, selected by the national government of to deploy PureSecurity EM Suite. The comprehensive nationwide program is expected to initially monitor 250 enrollees simultaneously. In December 2017 , secured a contract to provide PureSecurity EM Suite in Western Kentucky . SuperCom has already completed the initial deployment and began generating steady-state recurring revenue.

, secured a contract to provide PureSecurity EM Suite in . SuperCom has already completed the initial deployment and began generating steady-state recurring revenue. In January 2018 , secured an additional contract to provide PureSecurity EM Suite in Idaho .

, secured an additional contract to provide PureSecurity EM Suite in . In March 2018 , secured an additional contract to provide PureSecurity EM Suite in South Carolina .

, secured an additional contract to provide PureSecurity EM Suite in . In April 2018 , secured an additional contract to provide PureSecurity EM Suite in eastern Texas to an established service provider.

, secured an additional contract to provide PureSecurity EM Suite in eastern to an established service provider. In April 2018 , awarded a $7 million project with the national government of Sweden to deploy PureSecurity EM Suite.

, awarded a project with the national government of to deploy PureSecurity EM Suite. Continued sales of Alvarion Wi-Fi technology in the U.S. and globally, as well as gaining traction securing new purchase orders with distributors and integrators, which have expanded its multi-million-dollar pipeline.

Cyber Security:

Continued progress in the development of new advanced cyber security products, adding more capabilities, including anti-malware to be incorporated into the Safend cyber security platform. Also began the process of piloting features to new customers in the U.S. and Europe .

. Safend concluded 2017 with a greater than 90% retention rate in the U.S., driven by sustained customer satisfaction and continued technological improvements.

Management Commentary

"2017 was a banner year for SuperCom, highlighted by a dramatic transformation in our financial performance as well as growth across all of our strategic business segments and major geographic markets globally," said Arie Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "Thanks to the successful integration efforts of the previous year's acquisitions, we were able to generate record annual revenue, while also optimizing our costs in certain key areas of our business leading to a greater than 400% increase in gross profit. In the fourth quarter specifically, we grew our revenue 93% over the prior year, while also significantly reducing our expenses as a percentage of total revenue across the board."

"Operationally, we have continued to execute on our growth strategy across all our business segments. In our e-Gov division, we secured an eight-year contract with Iceland for an ePassport and National ID Card system back in September. And more recently, we signed a new contract with an existing national government customer in Africa, representing approximately $4 million in value and expected to increase our steady-state recurring revenue. This contract is in addition to other recent large-scale e-Gov deployments in Africa, which have already transitioned to steady-state and are generating recurring revenue that contributed to our improved performance. Within our IoT division, we continue to win new business in the U.S. and globally. In fact, we have announced additional wins in six locations in the last few months alone and have 11 EM deployments currently ongoing globally. And in our Cyber Security division, we ended the year with a greater than 90% retention rate in the U.S., thanks to both sustained customer satisfaction as well as continued technological improvements."

"Moving forward, we are increasingly confident in our prospects for the current year and beyond. As we have now been able to demonstrate consistently over the course of a full year, placing an emphasis on certain key areas within our business can lead to long-term revenue expansion and a solid foundation to reliably and successfully scale our operations. Additionally, we are focused on growing our margins to greater levels by winning new business and transitioning our various ongoing deployments into consistent steady-state recurring revenue generators. In all, our ultimate goal continues to be the creation of sustainable and profitable growth and value for our shareholders for the many years ahead."

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com .

[Tables to follow]

SUPERCOM LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)







December 31,

December 31,



2017

2016



Unaudited

Audited









CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

1,037

1,708 Restricted bank deposits

1,063

1,110 Trade receivable, net

12,456

10,310 Patents

5,283

5,283 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

2,698

2,500 Inventories, net

4,876

5,492









Total current assets

27,413

26,403









LONG-TERM ASSETS







Severance pay funds

319

282 Deferred tax long term

4,505

4,223 Customer Contracts

3,640

4,684 Software and other IP

5,006

5,987 Other Asset, net

5,071

3,230 Goodwill

7,026

7,026 Property & equipment, net

1,218

1,638 Total long-term assets:

26,785

27,070









Total Assets

54,198

53,473 CURRENT LIABILITIES







Short-term Bank credit

292

- Trade payables

5,838

3,958 Employees and payroll accruals

4,910

2,948 Related parties

61

56 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

3,739

3,497 Deferred revenues ST

1,661

1,633 Short-term liability for future earn-out

1,163

679









Total current liabilities

17,664

12,771









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

















Long-term bank loan

446

- Accrued severance pay

585

453 Related Parties

2,082

- Deferred tax liability

49

156 Deferred revenues

518

423 Long-term liability for future earn-out

147

946









Total long-term liabilities

3,827

1,978









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Ordinary shares

1,026

1,024 Additional paid-in capital

82,157

81,515 Accumulated deficit

(50,476)

(43,815)









Total shareholders' equity

32,707

38,724









Total liabilities and equity

54,198

53,473

SUPERCOM LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands)





Twelve months ended December 31,



2017 2016



Unaudited Unaudited









REVENUES



33,264 20,025 COST OF REVENUES



(20,351) (17,461)









GROSS PROFIT



12,913 2,564









OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development



7,238 6,718 Selling and marketing



8,099 9,970 General and administrative



6,113 7,277 Other expense (income), net



(2,021) 713 Gain on Bargain Acquisition



- (10,515)









Total operating expenses



19,429 14,163









OPERATING LOSS



(6,516) (11,599) FINANCIAL EXPENSES, NET



538 303









LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX



(7,054) (11,902) INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)



393 (2,091)









NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD



(6,661) (13,993)

SUPERCOM LTD. Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands)









Twelve months ended December 31,





2017 2016



Unaudited Unaudited









GAAP revenue



33,264 20,025 Realization of Deferred Revenue



1,384 -









Non-GAAP revenue



34,648 20,025









GAAP gross profit



12,913 2,564 Amortization of Software and IP



615 544 Stock-based compensation expenses



217 267 Realization of Deferred Revenue



1,384 -









Non-GAAP gross profit



15,129 3,375









GAAP Operating Loss



(6,516) (11,599) Amortization of Software and IP



738 632 Amortization of Customer Contracts and Brand



1,341 1,437 Stock-based compensation expenses



631 924 Restructuring Costs related to newly acquired operations



- 340 Foreign Currency Loss



1,729 164 Expense related transaction DD



111 165 Expenses for doubtful debt



327 438









Non-GAAP operating Loss



(1,666) (7,499) GAAP net Loss



(6,661) (13,993) Amortization of Software and IP



738 632 Amortization of Customer Contracts and Brand



1,314 1,437 Stock-based compensation expenses



631 924 Restructuring Costs related to newly acquired operations



- 340 Foreign Currency Loss



1,729 164 Expense related transaction DD



111 165 Expense for doubtful debts



327 438 Income tax expense(benefit)



(393) 2,091









Non-GAAP net Loss



(2,204) (7,802)









NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD



(6,661) (13,993) Income tax expense (benefit)



(393) 2,091 Financial expenses (income), net



538 303 Foreign Currency Loss



1,729 164 Depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation expenses



4,537 3,929 Restructuring Costs related to newly acquired operations



- 340 Expense for doubtful debt



327 438 Expense related transaction DD



111 165 EBITDA *



188 (6,563) * EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

SUPERCOM LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands)







3 months ended December 31,





2017 2016



Unaudited Unaudited









REVENUES



7,797 4,036 COST OF REVENUES



6,483 5,368









GROSS PROFIT (LOSS)



1,314 (1,332)









OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development



1,902 2,607 Selling and marketing



2,104 2,965 General and administrative



1,720 1,906 Other expenses



383 2,454 Gain on Bargain Acquisition



- (5,556)









Total operating expenses



6,109 4,376









OPERATING LOSS



(4,795) (5,708) FINANCIAL EXPENSES, NET



105 117









LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX



(4,900) (5,825) INCOME TAX EXPENSES (BENEFIT)



(282) 3,529









NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD



(4,618) (9,354)











SUPERCOM LTD. Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)







3 months ended December 31,



2017 2016



Unaudited Unaudited







GAAP revenue

7,797 4,036 Realization of Deferred Revenue

1,384 -







Non-GAAP revenue

9,181 4,036







GAAP gross profit

1,314 (1,332) Realization of Deferred Revenue

1,384 - Amortization of Software and IP

154 325 Stock-based compensation expenses

64 76 Non-GAAP gross profit

2916 (931)







GAAP operating Loss

(4,795) (5,708) Amortization of Software and IP

185 208 Amortization of Customer Contracts and Brand

344 364 Stock-based compensation expenses

154 215 Foreign Currency Loss

1,729 164 Expense related transaction DD

111 36 Expense for doubtful debt

327 1,238 Non-GAAP operating Loss

(1,945) (3,483) GAAP net Loss

(4,618) (9,354) Amortization of Software and IP

185 208 Amortization of Customer Contracts and Brand

344 364 Stock-based compensation expenses

154 215 Foreign Currency Loss

1,729 164 Expense related transaction DD

111 36 Expense for doubtful debt

327 700 Income tax expense (benefit)

(282) 3,529 Non-GAAP net Loss

(2,050) (4,138)







Non-GAAP EPS

(0.14) (0.28)







NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(4,618) (9,354) Income tax expenses (benefit), net

(282) 3.529 Financial expenses (income), net

105 67 Depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation expenses

Depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation expenses

1,729 164 Expense related transaction DD

111 36 Expense for doubtful debt

327 700 EBITDA *

(1,207) (3,717) * EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

