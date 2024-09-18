SuperCom Secures First New Contract in New York State, Expanding Footprint in the US Market

Win through a formal competitive government process signals to technology prowess

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, is pleased to announce that it has secured its first new contract in a county in New York State. This win, achieved through a competitive selection process, further strengthens SuperCom's strategic expansion across the US and marks another milestone in its ongoing growth.

The contract leverages SuperCom's advanced electronic monitoring solutions to enhance public safety and provide reliable monitoring services to the county. By entering the new region of New York State, SuperCom continues to demonstrate its ability to deliver adaptable and innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of government clients.

"We have been actively executing our strategy to expand our footprint within the US market, targeting key regions where our advanced electronic monitoring solutions can provide substantial value to government clients. Given the nature of our industry, once we enter a new region with a first contract, it becomes easier to secure additional new ones in areas close by. In the past few weeks alone, we have announced contract wins in New York, Maryland, and West Virginia, showcasing our ability to successfully penetrate new markets and rapidly grow our presence," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"This latest win in New York State underscores the value and differentiation of our solutions, reinforcing our commitment to expanding our market presence in the US," Ordan added. "By consistently winning competitive contracts, we continue to solidify our position as a trusted leader in public safety technology. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and customer success, SuperCom is building long-term partnerships with government agencies nationwide."

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 22, 2024, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

