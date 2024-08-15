SuperCom Reports Record Profit with 183% QoQ Net Income Growth and EPS of $0.06 for Q2 2024

Revenue of $7.5 million; Record Net Income of $2.2 million; Positive Operating Cash Flow of $2 million

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today reported results for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024, Financial Highlights (Compared to the Second Quarter of 2023)

Revenue was $7.5 million compared to $7.7 million .

compared to . Gross Profit surged by 65.2% to $3.7 million from $2.3 million .

from . Gross Profit margin expanded by 20.4% percentage points to 49.6% from 29.2%.

Net Income improved by $3.3 million to $2.2 million from Net Loss of ($1.1) million .

to from Net Loss of . Net Income margin surged to 29% from (13.6%).

Cash Flows from Operating Activities increased by $5.3 million to positive $2 million from negative ( $3.3 million ).

to positive from negative ( ). EPS improved by $0.27 to $0.06 from Negative EPS of ($0.21) .

to from Negative EPS of . Non-GAAP Net Income surged 874% to $3.3 million from $0.33 million .

from . Non-GAAP EPS improved to $0.09 from $0.07 .

from . EBITDA increased by 83% to $1.6 million from $0.9 million .

First Half Ended June 30, 2024, Financial Highlights (Compared to the First Half of 2023)

Revenue was $14.4 million compared to $14.1 million .

compared to . Gross profit increased by 95.7% to $7.5 million from $3.8 million .

from . Gross Profit margin nearly doubled to 52.3% from 27.2%.

Operating Income improved by $2.8 million to $1.1 million from Operating Loss of ($1.7) million .

to from Operating Loss of . Net Income improved by $5.6 million to $3.0 million from Net Loss of ($2.6) million .

to from Net Loss of . Net Income margin improved to 20.6% from (18.3%).

Non-GAAP Net Income surged $4.5 million to $4.6 million from $0.1 million

to from Non-GAAP EPS improved to $0.17 from Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 .

from Non-GAAP EPS of . EBITDA improved by 182% to $3.6 million from $1.3 million .

Recent Business Highlights:

The company has received new orders totaling over $11.0 million from European governments. These orders are expected to be delivered by the end of 2024, further solidifying SuperCom's leadership in the public safety sector across Europe .

from European governments. These orders are expected to be delivered by the end of 2024, further solidifying SuperCom's leadership in the public safety sector across . The company raised $2.9 million in gross proceeds in a registered direct offering in Q2 2024, providing additional capital to execute the company's business plan.

in gross proceeds in a registered direct offering in Q2 2024, providing additional capital to execute the company's business plan. SuperCom, through its wholly owned subsidiary, LCA, secured a new North California contract to provide housing and evidence-based case management services to youth and individuals transitioning from housing. The contract is projected to generate nearly $500,000 annually, marking SuperCom's fourth North American contract win in 2024 and further expanding its role in rehabilitative services and secure solutions.

contract to provide housing and evidence-based case management services to youth and individuals transitioning from housing. The contract is projected to generate nearly annually, marking SuperCom's fourth North American contract win in 2024 and further expanding its role in rehabilitative services and secure solutions. SuperCom secured a $1.8 million contract with a long-term government customer, continuing a decade-long partnership. The contract underscores SuperCom's ability to maintain strong relationships and deliver consistent, high-quality solutions in the e-Government sector.

contract with a long-term government customer, continuing a decade-long partnership. The contract underscores SuperCom's ability to maintain strong relationships and deliver consistent, high-quality solutions in the e-Government sector. SuperCom, through its wholly owned subsidiary, LCA, won a new project in California valued at up to $2.0 million to provide a comprehensive jail-based program focusing on re-entry services aimed at reducing recidivism. This project, won through a competitive bid process, marks an expansion into a new county and is expected to generate approximately $400,000 in annual recurring revenue over five years.

valued at up to to provide a comprehensive jail-based program focusing on re-entry services aimed at reducing recidivism. This project, won through a competitive bid process, marks an expansion into a new county and is expected to generate approximately in annual recurring revenue over five years. LCA secured a new EM contract in California with an established California services provider in the judicial sector. This contract is particularly notable for SuperCom's successful displacement of a long-time incumbent competitor, primarily due to SuperCom's new innovative PureOne solution.

with an established services provider in the judicial sector. This contract is particularly notable for SuperCom's successful displacement of a long-time incumbent competitor, primarily due to SuperCom's new innovative PureOne solution. SuperCom won a new project in Canada with a renowned Canadian industry partner in the tracking solutions sector. This new project expands an existing collaboration with a long-standing partner, transitioning from providing RF-based tracking technology to embracing new GPS technologies. This expansion into new GPS technologies with the state-of-the-art PureOne devices underscores the company's commitment to innovation and its ability to adapt to the evolving needs of its clients.

Management Commentary:

"We are proud to announce another strong quarter, marked by significant achievements across key financial and operational metrics. This quarter, we delivered substantial improvements in gross profit, operating income, and net income – culminating once again in record-breaking profitability. Our ability to reach gross profit margins of nearly 50% as we advance through various stages of our projects is a testament to the efficiency of our operations and the high-margin nature of our offerings," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"Our strategic focus on cost optimization and capital management, combined with our innovative approach to technology deployment, has driven a significant turnaround in our bottom line. The 183% quarter-over-quarter growth in net income to $2.2 million, along with positive operating cash flows of $2 million this quarter, underscores our commitment to driving sustainable profitability. We also strengthened our balance sheet with significant increases in cash. This quarter's results highlight the success of our efforts to leverage our operational infrastructure while continuously delivering value to our customers," Ordan continued.

"The recent business wins, including over $11 million in new orders from European governments and several significant new contracts in North America, highlight our leadership in the public safety sector and our ability to penetrate new markets with our cutting-edge solutions. Particularly noteworthy is our successful displacement of long-time incumbents in the judicial sector, showcasing the superiority of our PureOne technology. As we continue to expand our global footprint, these wins are expected to contribute meaningfully to our top line in the coming quarters," Ordan added.

"As we move further into 2024, our focus remains on leveraging our innovative solutions and robust market presence to drive further expansion and deliver value to our shareholders. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and believe in our ability to maintain our momentum," Ordan concluded.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today (August 15, 2024) at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 p.m. Israel time) to discuss these results, followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Dial-In Information:

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024

Time: 10 a.m. Eastern time (7 a.m. Pacific time)

U.S. toll-free: 888-506-0062

Israel toll-free: 1-809-423-853

International: 973-528-0011

Access Code: SuperCom

Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2259/51056

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, visit www.supercom.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 22, 2024, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Results presented in this press release are based on management's estimated unaudited analysis of financial results for the presented periods. SuperCom's independent registered accounting firm has not audited the financial data discussed in this press release. During the course of SuperCom's quarter- and fiscal year-end closing procedures and review process, SuperCom may identify items that would require it to make adjustments, which may be material, to the information presented in this press release. As a result, the estimate financial results constitute forward-looking information and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including possible adjustments to such results.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), this release also contains non-GAAP financial measures, which SuperCom believes are the principal indicators of the operating and financial performance of its business.

Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided are useful to investors' understanding and assessment of SuperCom's ongoing core operations and prospects for the future, as the charges eliminated are not part of the day-to-day business or reflective of the core operational activities of the company. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a basis for strategic decisions, forecasting future results and evaluating the Company's current performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, or superior to, operating loss and or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measures of our cash flows or liquidity.

Non-GAAP EPS is defined as earnings before amortization and other non-cash or one-time expenses divided by weighted average outstanding shares.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other non-cash or one-time expenses.

SuperCom Investor Relations:

[email protected]

[Tables to follow]

SUPERCOM LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)



As of June 30,

As of December 31,



2024

2023



Unaudited

Audited









CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents 5,727

5,206 Restricted bank deposits 368

371 Trade receivable, net 16,524

13,357 Patents

5,283

5,283 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,780

1,742 Inventories, net 2,782

2,503









Total current assets 32,464

28,462









LONG-TERM ASSETS





Deferred tax long term 919

501 Property and equipment, net 2,889

2,701 Other intangible assets, net 5,251

5,576 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,025

487 Goodwill

7,026

7,026









Total long-term assets 17,110

16,291









Total Assets 49,574

44,753





CURRENT LIABILITIES



Trade payables and other credit 2,345

1,883 Employees and payroll accruals 1,121

1,015 Related parties -

100 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 517

485 Short-term operating lease liabilities 975

401 Short-term credit 715

792 Deferred revenues ST 695

726









Total current liabilities 6,368

5,403









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES













Long-term loan 29,181

33,952 Deferred revenues 49

305 Deferred tax liability LT 170

170 Long-term operating lease liabilities -

108









Total long-term liabilities 29,400

34,535









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:



Ordinary shares 21,970

9,094 Additional paid-in capital 95,822

102,670 Accumulated deficit (103,986)

(106,948)









Total shareholders' equity 13,806

4,816









Total liabilities and equity 49,574

44,754

SUPERCOM LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands)











Three months ended



June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023



Unaudited Unaudited







REVENUES

7,545 7,748 COST OF REVENUES

(3,802) (5,482)







GROSS PROFIT

3,743 2,266







OPERATING EXPENSES:





Research and development

999 849 Selling and marketing

686 556 General and administrative

1,359 1,290 Other expense, net

315 229







Total operating expenses

3,359 2,924







OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)

384 (658) FINANCIAL INCOME, NET

1,804 (397)







INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX

2,188 (1,055) INCOME TAX EXPENSE

- -







NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

2,188 (1,055)







Net Profit (loss) Per Share

0.06 (0.21)

SUPERCOM LTD. Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands)













Three months ended



June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023



Unaudited Unaudited







GAAP gross profit

3,743 2,266 Amortization of intangible assets 89 89 Non-GAAP gross profit 3,832 2,355





GAAP Operating profit (loss) 384 (658) Amortization of intangible assets 552 452 Foreign Currency Loss 153 378 Non-cash or one-time expenses 359 559 Non-GAAP operating profit 1,448 731









GAAP net profit (loss)

2,189 (1,055) Amortization of intangible assets 552 452 Foreign Currency Loss 153 378 Non-cash or one-time expenses 359 559 Non-GAAP net profit

3,253 334 Non-GAAP E.P.S.

0.09 0.07





Net profit (loss) for the period 2,189 (1,055) Financial expenses (income), net (1,805) 397 Depreciation and Amortization 730 609 Foreign Currency Loss 153 378 Non-cash or one-time expenses 359 559 EBITDA *



1,626 888 * EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before interest,tax, depreciation

and amortization and other non-cash or one-time expenses.

SUPERCOM LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands)











Six months ended



June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023



Unaudited Unaudited







REVENUES

14,397 14,124 COST OF REVENUES

(6,867) (10,276)







GROSS PROFIT

7,530 3,848







OPERATING EXPENSES:





Research and development

1,900 1,662 Selling and marketing

1,210 1,128 General and administrative

2,748 2,374 Other expense (income), net

570 405







Total operating expenses

6,428 5,569







OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)

1,102 (1,721) FINANCIAL INCOME, NET

1,443 (869)







PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX

2,545 (2,590) INCOME TAX BENEFIT

418 -







NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

2,963 (2,590) Net Profit (loss) Per Share

0.11 (0.66)

SUPERCOM LTD. Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands)

Six months ended

June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023

Unaudited Unaudited





GAAP gross profit 7,530 3,848 Amortization of intangible assets 177 177 Non-GAAP gross profit 7,707 4,025





GAAP Operating Loss 1,102 (1,721) Amortization of intangible assets 1,065 983 Foreign Currency Loss 353 898 Non-cash or one-time expenses 639 788 Non-GAAP operating profit 3,159 948











GAAP net Loss 2,963 (2,590) Amortization of intangible assets 1,065 983 Foreign Currency Loss 353 898 Income tax benefit (418) - Non-cash or one-time expenses 639 788 Non-GAAP net Loss 4,602 79 Non-GAAP E.P.S. 0.17 0.02





Net profit loss for the period 2,963 (2,590) Financial expenses (income), net (1,443) 869 Income tax benefit (418) - Depreciation and Amortization 1,497 1,307 Foreign Currency Loss 353 898 Non-cash or one-time expenses 639 788 EBITDA * 3,591 1,272 * EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and

amortization and other non-cash or one-time expenses.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1717536/SuperCom_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SuperCom