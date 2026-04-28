SuperCom Reports Record Revenue, Record EBITDA, and Record Net Income for Full Year 2025

Q4 2025: Revenues grew 18% to $7.5 Million; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36; EBITDA of $2.2 Million

FY 2025: Record Revenues of $27.9 Million; Non-GAAP Net Income of $11.23 Million; Non-GAAP EPS of $2.47



TEL AVIV, Israel, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today reported results for the twelve months and fourth quarter, ended December 31, 2025.

Twelve-Months Ended December 31, 2025, Financial Highlights (Compared to the Prior Year Period)

Revenue increased to $27.9 million from $27.6 million, marking an 8-year record and the fifth consecutive year of revenue growth. Revenue increased 1% year-over-year. The period reflects a lower contribution from our largest customer; excluding this impact, underlying revenue growth was approximately 40% year-over-year.

Gross profit increased 15% to $15.4 million from $13.4 million.

Gross margin expanded to 55.2% from 48.4%.

Net Income improved 467% to $3.75 million compared to $661 thousand, marking a 10-year record.

Non-GAAP Net Income increased 77.3% to $11.23 million from $6.33 million, marking an over 10-year record

EBITDA increased 49% to $9.4 million from $6.3 million, marking a 10-year record.

Non-GAAP EPS of $2.47 for the full year 2025.

Cash & cash equivalents and bank deposits grew 287% to $12.2 million from $3.2 million.

Total shareholders' equity increased 272% to $43.5 million from $11.7 million.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Ended December 31, 2025, Financial Highlights (Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2024)

Revenue increased 18.3% to $7.48 million from $6.33 million.

Gross profit increased to $2.9 million from $2.7 million.

Net Loss of ($2.263 million) compared to ($1.86 million). The result was significantly impacted by over $4 million in one-time expenses including bad debt expenses of approximately $1.9 million related to old e-Gov operations in Africa and a $1 million one-time expense related to the change in fair value of warrant derivatives.

Non-GAAP Net Income of $1.9 million compared to $1.39 million.

EBITDA reached $2.22 million compared to $1.66 million.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.36 for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Four-Year Business & Financial Transformation (2021 to 2025)

Following the placement of a new management team and business strategy in 2021, SuperCom executed a transformation that drove substantial improvements across key financial and operational metrics over the four-year period, while navigating global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, surging interest rates, supply chain disruptions, and volatile capital markets.

Metric 2025 2021 Revenue $27.9 million $12.3 million Gross Profit $15.4 million $6.2 million GAAP Net Income (Loss) $3.75 million ($6.73 million) Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $11.24 million ($1.85 million) EBITDA $9.4 million $2.1 million

This four-year transformation underscores the success of SuperCom's strategic roadmap, technological innovation, and disciplined operational management, establishing a strong foundation for continued expansion.

Recent Business Highlights:

Since mid-2024, SuperCom has secured more than 35 new electronic monitoring (EM) contracts across the United States, including entry into 16 new states: Alabama, Arizona, Louisiana, Maryland,Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virgina, and Wisconsin. The Company also expanded its footprint in key existing markets such as California, reflecting strong adoption of its advanced technologies and its ability to successfully displace incumbent providers.

On March 19, 2026 SuperCom was awarded a $17 million national electronic monitoring (EM) contract by Sweden's Prison and Probation Service. Under the agreement, SuperCom will deploy its PureSecurity EM Suite across a range of public safety programs, including GPS tracking of offenders, home detention monitoring, and indoor facility monitoring, and there is potential for significant expansion through additional programs.

The Company reduced its long-term debt by 45% since start of 2024, mainly through premium-priced share issuances, including a $4.37 million reduction at $43.70 per share, enhancing its ability to capitalize on growth opportunities. Amended debt terms also improved the Company's debt annual interest rates from double digits to a blended rate below 6%.

On March 10, 2026 SuperCom announced that it secured its fourth direct agency EM contract with a county government agency in Kentucky.

On February 12, 2026 SuperCom signed a new EM service provider contract in Louisiana, marking the company's 16th new state since its rapid expansion into the U.S. starting mid-2024.

On February 2, 2026 SuperCom expanded into its third county in Wisconsin following its initial entry into the state in September of 2025 with another EM contract. This underscores the company's ability to rapidly scale in states once its presence is established.

On January 22, 2026 SuperCom signed its third EM contract in North Carolina. The agreement builds on SuperCom's momentum in the state following its PureOne rollout in December 2025 and the statewide procurement vehicle awarded in 2025 by the North Carolina Sheriff's Association.

On January 9, 2026 SuperCom signed a new EM contract with another juvenile probation agency in the state of Texas. This represents SuperCom's second contract win in Texas, following its entry into the state in December 2025, underscoring the company's ability to scale quickly within newly entered U.S. markets.

On January 6, 2026 SuperCom signed a national EM contract in a Western European country, further strengthening its position in Europe. This win marks the expansion of SuperCom's proprietary domestic violence (DV) solutions to a tenth nation globally.

On November 19, 2025 SuperCom secured its first-ever state-level Department of Corrections (DOC) contract in Arizona. The contract, awarded under AZ statewide Behavioral Health services, includes the deployment of SuperCom's GPS-based electronic monitoring technology as part of a broader suite of rehabilitative and supervision services.

On November 17, 2025 SuperCom signed a new EM service provider contract in the state of Missouri marking the company's first contract in the state with its field-proven PureSecurity™ platform.

On November 6, 2025, SuperCom signed two new EM service provider partnerships in Alabama, including one that replaced an incumbent provider. These wins mark the company's third and fourth deployments in the state within a year.

On October 16, 2025, SuperCom secured a second sheriff agency contract in Utah this year to deploy its PureSecurity™ platform. The agency selected SuperCom to replace an incumbent vendor and modernize its monitoring program signaling SuperCom's momentum in displacing legacy systems.

On October 8, 2025, SuperCom signed a second reseller partnership in Virginia this year to support community supervision programs. The provider is set to fully transition its GPS operations to SuperCom's platform after SuperCom's first contract in the state replaced the incumbent vendor after rigorous testing.

On September 22, 2025, SuperCom was awarded a $7 million national EM contract in Europe, displacing an over 20-year incumbent.

On July 16, 2025, SuperCom secured a new EM contract in Tennessee with a state-based service provider that will transition existing GPS programs to SuperCom's platform and launch DV monitoring.

On June 11, 2025, SuperCom's wholly owned subsidiary, Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA), was awarded a reentry-services contract in Northern California valued at up to $2.5 million over five years.

On June 6, 2025, SuperCom signed a new agreement with a Southeastern service provider to introduce its EM technology in Florida and Mississippi.

On May 27, 2025, SuperCom secured a new EM contract in Nebraska through an agreement with a regional service provider that will transition its GPS programs to SuperCom's PureSecurity™ platform.

On May 8, 2025, SuperCom announced a new contract with a seasoned Canadian EM service provider to introduce its PureSecurity™ Suite into the provider's operations.

On April 10, 2025, SuperCom entered a contract with a regional service provider in the U.S. Midwest to expand operations into Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. The agreement includes DV monitoring.

On February 20, 2025, SuperCom announced it was awarded a new national domestic violence monitoring project in the EMEA region, marking the company's seventh national DV contract globally.

Management Commentary:

"2025 was a milestone year for SuperCom and a clear demonstration of the strategic transformation we set in motion in 2021," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "We delivered record annual revenues of $27.9 million, record EBITDA of $9.4 million, and record net income of $3.75 million, while expanding gross margin to 55.2% from 48.4% in 2024. These results reflect disciplined execution across our organization and the growing global demand for our public safety and electronic monitoring solutions."



"Our growth strategy continued to deliver across multiple markets in 2025. In the United States, we secured more than 35 new electronic monitoring contracts since mid-2024 and expanded our U.S. footprint to 16 states, with our PureSecurity platform replacing incumbent providers in numerous jurisdictions. In Europe, we won a new $17 million national contract in Sweden, enhanced existing projects with new innovative technology, and reinforced our leadership in domestic violence monitoring. We also strengthened our balance sheet by reducing outstanding debt by approximately 45% since the beginning of 2024 and raising over $16 million in growth capital, positioning SuperCom to scale from a stronger financial position," continued Ordan.



"As we look ahead to 2026 and beyond, we remain focused on scaling our business, expanding our global footprint, and continuing to deliver public safety solutions that protect communities and support justice systems worldwide. With a strengthened balance sheet, proven cutting-edge technology, and continued expansion momentum globally, we believe SuperCom is entering 2026 from one of the strongest operational and financial positions in the company's modern history," Ordan concluded.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on April 28, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time / 5:00 p.m. Israel time) to discuss the fourth quarter and full year end 2025 results, followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Dial-In Information:

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time (7:00 a.m. Pacific time)

U.S. toll-free: 888-506-0062

Israel toll-free: 1-809-423-853

International: 973-528-0011

Access Code: SuperCom

Link: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2259/53924

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, visit www.supercom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward-looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2026, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Results presented in this press release are based on management's estimated unaudited analysis of financial results for the presented periods. SuperCom's independent registered accounting firm has not audited the financial data discussed in this press release. During the course of SuperCom's quarter- and fiscal year-end closing procedures and review process, SuperCom may identify items that would require it to make adjustments, which may be material, to the information presented in this press release. As a result, the estimated financial results constitute forward-looking information and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including possible adjustments to such results.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), this release also contains non-GAAP financial measures, which SuperCom believes are the principal indicators of the operating and financial performance of its business.

Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided are useful to investors' understanding and assessment of SuperCom's ongoing core operations and prospects for the future, as the charges eliminated are not part of the day-to-day business or reflective of the core operational activities of the company. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as a basis for strategic decisions, forecasting future results and evaluating the Company's current performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, or superior to, operating loss or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities or any other measures of our cash flows or liquidity.

Non-GAAP EPS is defined as earnings before amortization and other non-cash or one-time expenses divided by weighted average outstanding shares.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other non-cash or one-time expenses.

SuperCom Investor Relations:

[email protected]

-Tables Follow-

SUPERCOM LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)





As of December 31,



2025

2024



Audited

Audited









CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

9,829

3,150 Bank deposit

2,366

- Restricted bank deposits

57

388 Trade receivable, net

15,045

12,767 Patents

5,283

5,283 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

2,566

2,153 Inventories, net

2,209

2,521









Total current assets

37,355

26,262









LONG-TERM ASSETS







Deferred tax long term

3,021

919 Property and equipment, net

3,023

3,261 Intangible assets, net

5,791

5,638 Other non-current assets

12,163

2,818 Goodwill

7,026

7,026









Total long-term assets

31,024

19,662









Total Assets

68,379

45,924

CURRENT LIABILITIES







Short-term credit

359

423 Trade payables

1,151

878 Employees and payroll accruals

1,632

1,165 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

345

470 Short-term operating lease liabilities

425

445 Short-term deferred revenues

778

366









Total current liabilities

4,690

3,747









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

















Long-term loan

18,713

29,748 Deferred revenues

212

444 Deferred tax liability Long-term

170

170 Long-term operating lease liabilities

1,082

118









Total long-term liabilities

20,177

30,480









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Ordinary shares

74,823

29,238 Additional paid-in capital

71,228

88,746 Accumulated deficit

(102,539)

(106,287)









Total shareholders' equity

43,512

11,697









Total liabilities and equity 68,379

45,924

SUPERCOM LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands)





Year ended December 31,





2025 2024



Audited Audited









REVENUES



27,896 27,635 COST OF REVENUES



(12,503) (14,251)









GROSS PROFIT



15,393 13,384









OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development



3,934 3,417 Selling and marketing



2,618 2,401 General and administrative



6,493 6,344 Other expense (income), net



2,670 1,999









Total operating expenses



15,715 14,161









OPERATING LOSS



(322) (777) FINANCIAL INCOME, NET



2,060 1,020









PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX



1,738 243 INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)



2,010 418









NET INCOME FOR THE PERIOD



3,748 661 Net income per share



0.82 0.38

SUPERCOM LTD. Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands)





Year ended December 31,





2025 2024



Unaudited Unaudited









GAAP gross profit



15,393 13,384 Amortization of intangible assets



354 354 One-time inventory write-off



334 120 Stock-based compensation expenses



8 4 Non-GAAP gross profit



16,089 13,862









GAAP Operating Loss



(322) (777) Amortization of intangible assets



2,287 2,379 Stock-based compensation expenses to employees & others



854 805 One-time inventory write-off



334 120 Foreign currency loss



2,270 720 Other one-time expenses



999 528 Allowance for doubtful debt in legacy business



1,853 1,540 Non-GAAP operating profit



8,275 5,315

GAAP net Profit



3,748 661 Amortization of intangible assets



2,287 2,379 Stock-based compensation expenses to employees & others



854 805 One-time inventory write-off



334 120 Foreign currency loss



2,270 720 Income tax expense (benefit)



(2,010) (418) Other one-time expenses



999 528 Fair value change in derivative liability



901 - Allowance for doubtful debt in legacy business



1,853 1,540 Non-GAAP net Profit



11,236 6,335 Non-GAAP E.P.S



2.47 3.66









Net Profit for the period



3,748 661 Income tax expense (benefit)



(2,010) (418) Financial expenses (income), net



(2,060) (1,020) Depreciation and Amortization



3,453 3,386 One-time inventory write-off



334 120 Stock-based compensation expenses to employees & others



854 805 Foreign currency loss



2,270 720 Allowance for doubtful debt in legacy business



1,853 1,540 Other one-time expenses



999 528 EBITDA *



9,441 6,322 * EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other non-cash

or one-time expenses .

SUPERCOM LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands)





Three months ended





December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024



Unaudited Unaudited









REVENUES



7,484 6,327 COST OF REVENUES



(4,552) (3,626)









GROSS PROFIT



2,932 2,701









OPERATING EXPENSES:







Research and development



1,239 584 Selling and marketing



622 566 General and administrative



1,941 2,122 Other expense, net



2,409 1,339









Total operating expenses



6,211 4,611









OPERATING LOSS



(3,279) (1,910) FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSES), NET



(994) 51









LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX



(4,273) (1,859) INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)



2,010 -









NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD



(2,263) (1,859)

SUPERCOM LTD. Reconciliation Table of GAAP to Non-GAAP Figures and EBITDA to net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands)





Three months ended





December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024



Unaudited Unaudited









GAAP gross profit



2,932 2,701 Amortization of intangible assets



89 89 One-time inventory write-off



334 120 Stock-based compensation expenses



8 4 Non-GAAP gross profit



3,363 2,914









GAAP Operating Loss



(3,279) (1,910) Amortization of intangible assets



624 775 Stock-based compensation expenses to employees & others



525 805 One-time inventory write-off



334 120 Foreign Currency Loss



1,383 208 Other one-time expenses



563 (201) Allowance for doubtful debt in legacy business



1,853 1,540 Non-GAAP operating profit



2,003 1,337













GAAP net Loss



(2,263) (1,859) Amortization of intangible assets



624 775 Stock-based compensation expenses to employees & others



525 805 One-time inventory write-off



334 120 Foreign Currency Loss



1,383 208 Income tax expense (benefit)



(2,010) - Other one-time expenses



563 (201) Fair value change in derivative liability



901 - Allowance for doubtful debt



1,853 1,540 Non-GAAP net Profit



1,910 1,388 Non-GAAP E.P.S



0.36 0.66









Net loss for the period



(2,263) (1,859) Income tax expense (benefit)



(2,010) - Financial expenses (income), net



994 (51) Depreciation and Amortization



842 1,093 One-time inventory write-off



334 120 Stock-based compensation expenses to employees & others



525 805 Foreign Currency Loss



1,383 208 Allowance for doubtful debt in legacy business



1,853 1,540 Other one-time expenses



563 (201) EBITDA *



2,221 1,655 * EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure generally defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other

non-cash or one-time expenses.

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