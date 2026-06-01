SuperCom Wins $1.8 Million National Electronic Monitoring Contract in Norway

SuperCom's 5th and final Nordic country expansion, joining existing EM deployments in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland

Highest score in the competitive bid process leads to initial 3-year project term, with options for extension and growth over time

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced that it has been awarded a new national electronic monitoring (EM) contract by Norway's Prison and Probation Service. This award marks the 5th and final country in the Nordic region to select SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite, completing the company's Nordic footprint.

Under the contract, SuperCom will deploy its PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring Suite to support a broad range of public safety programs across Norway, including GPS tracking of offenders, RF-based monitoring, and facility-based supervision. The contract was awarded to SuperCom following a competitive RFP process that included a pre-qualification phase, product evaluations, and multiple offer phases. SuperCom achieved the highest technology score along with highest total score in the competitive process.

The contract is structured around an initial three-year term, with a valuation of approximately $1.8 million, and there are options for extension of this term. The deployment is expected to include approximately 1,000 monitoring units with options to grow over time. This award will go through the customary standstill waiting period before the contract signing is approved, and the project is launched. SuperCom management expects to provide further information on such in future communications.

"Winning Norway's national electronic monitoring project is a meaningful, long-awaited milestone for SuperCom and a further validation of our technology and execution capabilities at the national-government level," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "Displacing the incumbent in this competitive process reinforces our position as a leading provider of innovative, field-proven electronic monitoring solutions and underscores our expansion potential."

"Norway marks the fifth and final country in the Nordic region to select SuperCom's technology, where we have built strong references and a consistent track record of execution," Trabelsi continued. "We have seen similar patterns in other European regions, where initial national wins develop into long-term, multi-program relationships. Establishing a consistent, expanding presence across a region strengthens our reference base, supports operational efficiencies, and positions us to compete for larger and more complex programs across Europe and North America. The benefits of this strategy are already reflected in our recent record financial performance in profitability, including trailing-twelve-month EBITDA of $10.3 million, driven in part by the regional scale, operational leverage, and shared resources developed across our existing European footprint."

"This award builds on our strong international momentum, including more than 20 national project wins across Europe in recent years and more than 40 new contracts secured across the U.S. since mid-2024. From national-scale deployments in Europe to incumbent displacements and rapid state-by-state expansion in the United States, we continue to see growing demand for our PureSecurity platform," Trabelsi concluded. "We believe our growing global footprint, expanding base of successful deployments, and advanced, field-proven technology position us well to continue supporting government agencies while pursuing additional opportunities across both existing and new markets."

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2026, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1717536/SuperCom_Logo.jpg

SuperCom Investor Relations:

[email protected]

SOURCE SuperCom