SuperCom Secures $4 Million e-Gov Contract

Per the agreement, SuperCom will provide various core elements of its flexible passport and visa solutions. Built around SuperCom's Magna platform, this deployment will allow for quick expansion of additional e-Gov modules SuperCom offers and potential increases to original contract size. The contract is expected to grow SuperCom's steady state revenues. It represents approximately $4 million in value, the majority of which is expected to be recognized over the next two years.

"This new win with an existing customer demonstrates not just the additional revenue opportunities within our current customer base, but also the continued relevance and superiority of our solutions over an extended period of time," commented Arie Trabelsi, CEO of SuperCom. "This particular customer has been with SuperCom for more than a decade, has renewed with us several times, and now granted us a new contract resembling growth in our relationship. Over time, we've been able to build trust by providing a high level of satisfaction in both our products and services. We will look to enrich this mutually productive relationship as well as grow our other existing e-Gov relationships as they present significant opportunities for expansion. We believe that, as the needs of our customers continue to evolve, we will be there alongside them to provide the same exceptional service they've come to expect. And in turn, we expect to not just maintain, but grow these high-margin recurring revenue streams in the future."

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one Identification, tracking and monitoring field-proven IoT hybrid suite, cyber security products, secured payments platform, and secured connectivity products for various industries including healthcare, homecare, community public safety, law enforcement, Safe and Smart City, Smart Campus, and Secured Financial services.

For more information, visit http://www.supercom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this release also include statements about business and economic trends. Investors should also consider the areas of risk described under the heading "Forward Looking Statements" and those factors captioned as "Risk Factors" in the Company's periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made by the Company. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements arising from the annual audit by management and the Company's independent auditors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

