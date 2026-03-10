SuperCom Secures 4th New Electronic Monitoring Contract in Kentucky, Expansion Momentum Continues

Kentucky momentum continues as SuperCom advances its broader U.S. growth strategy

Direct agency selection and incumbent displacement validate technology, execution, and market positioning

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced that it has secured a new direct agency electronic monitoring (EM) contract with a county government agency in Kentucky. The agreement marks SuperCom's 4th new contract in the state since mid-2024, building on the Company's growing momentum across neighboring jurisdictions.

SuperCom will deploy it's PureSecurity GPS electronic monitoring technology to support the county's offender supervision program. The contract represents a full displacement of the incumbent EM technology provider following a direct evaluation process. The contract follows a recurring revenue model based on daily active units, further expanding SuperCom's recurring revenue base while strengthening its operational presence in Kentucky.

"This contract reflects more than a single county win. It is another step in our broader U.S. growth strategy, where we build density within states, displace incumbent providers, and use successful deployments to support additional agency wins," said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "Each new win helps validate our technology, our operational execution, and our ability to consistently convert market opportunity into recurring revenue."

"The fact that this agency selected SuperCom directly and chose to replace an incumbent provider is especially meaningful," Trabelsi continued. "It demonstrates that our platform is performing where it matters most, in real-world agency evaluations and procurement decisions. We believe this kind of validation strengthens our position for continued growth across Kentucky and in other target jurisdictions."

"Our U.S. strategy remains focused on disciplined regional growth, where each new deployment helps create local credibility, stronger referenceability, and a broader foundation for future wins," Trabelsi added. "With over 35 new contract wins since mid-2024, we believe we are continuing to execute on a scalable model for long-term expansion in the U.S. corrections market."

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring platform offering advanced GPS tracking, anti-tamper mechanisms, secure communications, and energy-efficient device architecture designed to maximize battery life and operational uptime. The system supports correctional facilities and law enforcement agencies with reliable, scalable supervision tools that enhance public safety and offender compliance.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2025 our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1717536/SuperCom_Logo.jpg

SuperCom Investor Relations:

[email protected]

SOURCE SuperCom