SuperCom Secures New Contract to Deploy Electronic Monitoring Suite in Eastern Texas

SuperCom's expansion into Texas bolsters the company's growing coverage within the southern United States. Along with its subsidiary LCA, SuperCom provides products and services directly to government agencies along with selectively partnering with private companies operating in the judicial or technical marketplace. This new customer has a long history of serving the court system as a product reseller and service provider. SuperCom has received initial orders under the agreement and expects follow-on orders to ramp up over time. The project will be billed at a per-unit daily rate and generate steady-state recurring revenues accordingly.

"This contract in Texas continues our positive streak of winning new business across the country and also brings the tally of new EM deployments currently being deployed globally to eleven," said Ordan Trabelsi, President of the Americas. "While these contracts do vary in size, it's important to note that they present significant long-term opportunities for growth. As we've already been seeing with our recent deployments in Atlanta, Kentucky and Tennessee among others, after experiencing the benefits of SuperCom's technology offerings, customers have requested to expand the size and scope of their initial deployments, paving the way towards becoming valuable, long-term partners. And what this means for SuperCom is that these initial footholds can translate into long-term, high-margin recurring revenue expansion."

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring and tracking platform, which contains a comprehensive set of innovative features, including smart phone integration, secure communication, advanced security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication, unique touch screens and extended battery life.

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com.

