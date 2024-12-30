SuperCom Secures New Contracts with South Dakota Sheriff Agencies, Accelerating U.S. Expansion

South Dakota Marks SuperCom's Fourth New State Entry Since August 2024, Highlighting Rapid U.S. Market Expansion

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that it has secured multiple electronic monitoring contracts with county Sheriff agencies across South Dakota. SuperCom has signed seven contracts in South Dakota, with more agreements expected as the company continues to expand its footprint in the region. These deployments will feature SuperCom's advanced PureOne technology, renowned for its real-time GPS tracking, robust communication capabilities, and dependable performance in both urban and rural environments.

This achievement marks SuperCom's first entry into South Dakota, further strengthening its presence in the United States. South Dakota is the fourth new state SuperCom has entered since August 2024, underscoring the company's accelerating expansion and ability to swiftly penetrate new markets.

"We are excited to introduce our innovative PureOne technology to South Dakota Sheriff agencies and support their mission to enhance public safety," said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "Our rapid entry into new territories reflects the increasing demand for reliable, advanced monitoring solutions and highlights our commitment to delivering real value to law enforcement agencies across the U.S."

Mr. Trabelsi added, "The growing adoption of our PureOne solution underscores its unique ability to meet the evolving needs of law enforcement. By delivering high-quality, innovative solutions, we continue to strengthen our position as a trusted partner in advancing public safety technology nationwide."

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 22, 2024, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

SuperCom Investor Relations:

