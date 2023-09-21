SuperCom Secures New National Program for Electronic Monitoring of Domestic Violence Offenders in Finland

Anticipated Deployment and Start of Recurring Revenue Generation Expected in the 4th Quarter of 2023

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced it has secured a new national program with the government of Finland. This program includes the deployment of SuperCom's Domestic Violence Monitoring Solution, an integral component of its PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring (EM) Suite. This achievement follows a previously successful EM project launched earlier this year in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice of Finland, focused on EM solutions for incarcerated individuals and those on probation.

The primary objective of this project is to empower Finnish authorities, safeguard victims, and proactively prevent domestic violence incidents, thereby enhancing the safety and well-being of Finnish citizens. SuperCom's innovative and proven technology and services play a critical role in achieving this objective.

The project will consist of the following PureSecurity offerings: PureProtect, PureTrack, PureTag, and PureMonitor. Together, these solutions equip the Finnish authorities with near real-time information necessary to ensure the safety of victims and enforce court-mandated restrictions.

"We are delighted to secure another program for our innovative Domestic Violence Solution; this time in Finland. This achievement follows our successful deployment of other monitoring solutions for inmates and individuals on probation in Finland, and successful deployment of our domestic violence solution in other nations globally. Expanding our relationship with Finland through a new program within only a few short months from original project launch demonstrates the trust the nation's Ministry of Justice places in SuperCom. This also acts as another testament to the undeniable effectiveness and reliability of our solutions," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"This new program underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge security solutions to our valued customers and marks yet another milestone in our commitment to creating safer communities around the world," concluded Mr. Trabelsi.

SuperCom's PureSecurity Suite is a best-of-breed electronic monitoring and tracking platform, which contains a comprehensive set of innovative features, including smartphone integration, secure communication, advanced security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication, unique touch screens, and extended battery life.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information, visit www.supercom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 20, 2023, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1717536/SuperCom_Logo.jpg

SuperCom Investor Relations:
[email protected]

SOURCE SuperCom

