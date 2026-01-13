SuperCom Secures Second Electronic Monitoring Project in Wisconsin

Expansion builds on SuperCom's initial entry into Wisconsin several months ago and demonstrates its ability to scale within established regions

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced the expansion of its footprint into an additional county in the state of Wisconsin. The new electronic monitoring (EM) project marks SuperCom's second county-level project in the state, following its initial entry into Wisconsin in September 2025, and further demonstrates the Company's ability to scale rapidly within regions where it has already established an initial presence.

The new county deployment is being implemented through a regional service provider partnership that SuperCom established in 2025. Through this partnership, SuperCom's technology was selected following a competitive evaluation process in which its solutions were assessed against incumbent technologies. As part of the new project win, SuperCom will deploy its proprietary electronic monitoring technology to support both GPS tracking, replacing incumbent systems, and newly launched domestic violence monitoring initiatives, expanding the scope of electronic monitoring services available locally.

"We are pleased to secure an additional county project in Wisconsin just months after our entry into the state. This marks our third new project win since the start of the year, including a recent project in Europe and two wins in the U.S., underscoring our continued global execution momentum and the effectiveness of our expansion strategy," said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"This new Wisconsin project also underscores the versatility and added value of our platform by supporting the replacement of legacy GPS technology while also enabling the new county to launch domestic violence monitoring technology that was not previously in place. We are pleased with the progress we are making as we continue expanding county by county and building a growing base of government and service provider relationships across the U.S.," Trabelsi concluded.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website: www.supercom.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2025 our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

