SuperCom Wins New Project in California Valued at Up to $2.0 million

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that its fully-owned subsidiary, Leaders in Community Alternatives (LCA), has won a new project in California, valued at up to $2 million. As part of this project, LCA will provide a comprehensive jail-based program focusing on re-entry services for adult inmates, designed to support individuals transitioning back into the community. The project embodies a comprehensive, evidence-based approach aimed at significantly reducing recidivism.

The award is a result of winning a formal competitive bid process administered by the county. This new project is valued at up to $2 million over a 5-year period, consisting of a 3-year initial term with two optional one-year extensions, and is expected to generate annual recurring revenues of approximately $400 thousand.

This intent to award will go through the customary county approval process and negotiations before contract execution and project launch. The project is expected to launch in the summer of 2024. SuperCom management expects to provide further information on such in follow-up announcements.

"This award marks an exciting expansion to a new county for SuperCom and underscores our unwavering commitment to enhancing public safety in new territories. This achievement reflects our proven expertise in delivering critical re-entry services and our dedication to positively impacting lives and communities," commented Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom.

"This collaboration with a local behavioral health provider in the project's county is a testament to our ability to forge meaningful partnerships that amplify our impact. It is through these collaborative efforts that we can bring our proprietary services and technology to new heights, reinforcing our mission to offer comprehensive solutions that address complex challenges faced by government customers and the communities they serve," Ordan Trabelsi concluded.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, and electronic monitoring.

SuperCom's website is https://www.supercom.com

About Leaders in Community Alternatives, Inc. (LCA)

LCA is one of California's leading private criminal justice organizations, providing community-based services and electronic monitoring programs to government agencies for more than 28 years. LCA's treatment services are evidence-based and built on best practices designed to break the cycle of recidivism. LCA offers a holistic approach with programs addressing cognitive and behavioral issues and alcohol and substance abuse. Geared towards individuals involved in cases with criminal and family courts, LCA offers proven solutions for governmental institutions across California in addressing realignment strategies and plans.

LCA's website: http://www.lcaservices.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 20, 2023, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

