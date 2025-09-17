SuperCom Wins New Project in Wisconsin, Expanding U.S. Presence into 12th New State

Rapid U.S. Expansion: Over 30 new contracts, 11 new reseller partnerships, and expansion into 12 states since August 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today that, together with an established service provider partner in the Midwest region, it has won a new electronic monitoring (EM) project to deploy its PureSecurity EM technology. The project is with a sheriff's department in the state of Wisconsin. This marks SuperCom's entry into its 12th new U.S. state since August 2024, reinforcing the Company's rapid expansion across the North American public safety market.

The agency has chosen to launch a new domestic violence program through the PureSecurity platform and plans to expand into traditional GPS tracking as well. Following a thorough evaluation of multiple technology providers, the agency and its service provider selected SuperCom which offers superior tracking precision, system reliability, and seamless mobile integration—core strengths of the PureSecurity Suite. This contract will follow a simple recurring revenue model, billed monthly based on the number of total daily units—a common structure for electronic monitoring programs in the U.S.

"We're pleased to announce our entry into Wisconsin—our 12th new U.S. state in the past year—as we continue executing on our strategic expansion plan," said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "This latest win further validates a nationwide shift toward more modern, effective electronic monitoring systems. Agencies continue to upgrade from legacy solutions and choose SuperCom with our field-proven technology, rapid deployment capabilities, and track record of delivering measurable improvements in public safety."

"This new deployment strengthens our leadership position in the U.S. electronic monitoring market, where we've signed over 30 new contracts and 11 service provider agreements since August 2024," Trabelsi added. "Each win adds to our long-term recurring revenue base and reinforces our expanding footprint. With more than 15 national projects awarded globally and increasing demand for our domestic violence solutions, we're proud to be the trusted partner governments turn to when seeking to modernize and scale public safety infrastructure. These achievements comes on the heels of record net income and expanded gross margins in the first half of 2025, enabling us to scale and deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders," Trabelsi concluded.

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

