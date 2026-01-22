SuperCom Wins Third Electronic Monitoring Contract in North Carolina

Follow-on deployment in the state builds on initial PureOne rollout announced in December

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today announced its third electronic monitoring (EM) contract in North Carolina. The new agreement builds on SuperCom's recent momentum in the state, following its initial PureOne rollout with a local service provider announced in December 2025 and the statewide procurement vehicle awarded earlier in 2025 by the North Carolina Sheriff's Association, reinforcing continued adoption of the Company's technology by service providers launching new programs or modernizing existing community supervision operations.

Under the agreement, SuperCom will deploy its PureOne™ all-in-one GPS monitoring solution to support the provider's community supervision operations. The provider is introducing EM technology into its criminal justice services for the first time and selected SuperCom as its EM technology provider at program launch, reflecting the Company's ability to support rapid implementations for service providers with varying levels of EM experience. Deployment is expected to begin immediately, with the contract structured as a recurring revenue model based on active daily units. This latest deployment further expands SuperCom's footprint in North Carolina, creating additional entry points for adoption across counties and service providers statewide.

"We are pleased to secure our third electronic monitoring contract in North Carolina, just one month after our initial PureOne deployment in the state," said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "This rapid follow-on win highlights the growing recognition of our PureOne GPS technology and our ability to support fast, reliable program launches for service providers entering with various levels of experience in electronic monitoring."

"Service providers are looking for monitoring platforms that can be deployed quickly and scaled with confidence. This new North Carolina agreement underscores the trust in PureOne as an effective, all-in-one solution that can support a wide range of needs," Trabelsi added.

"North Carolina is a clear example of how our U.S. expansion strategy is unfolding. After an initial service provider engagement and a statewide procurement vehicle win, we are now seeing follow-on expansion that broadens our footprint, a pattern we have experienced in other states where early entry has led to sustained adoption over time," Trabelsi concluded.

