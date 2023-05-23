Supercross Celebrates $1M Fundraising Milestone Benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

New Love Moto Stop Cancer Campaign Raises Additional $229K via Text-to-Donate and Supercross Auction Initiatives

ELLENTON, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to the generosity of racers, teams, industry partners, and fans, Monster Energy AMA Supercross is pleased to announce it has surpassed the $1 million fundraising milestone in support of the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®: Finding cures. Saving children.® This milestone marks seven years of commitment to St. Jude families. The partnership between Feld Entertainment and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital kicked off in 2017, when Feld Entertainment and Supercross legend Ryan Dungey launched the initiative within the Supercross community.

Feld Motor Sports International superstar Ken Roczen, Dave Prater, and Sr. Public Relations Manager Sean Brennen commemorated the $1M occasion at an honorary lighting of the Empire State Building in New York City. Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

"Every new bridge that Supercross and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital cross together just opens my eyes to how meaningful and impactful this relationship is and can be. I'm looking forward to a long-continued partnership in the future," said Dave Prater, Vice President of Supercross.

Over the course of each season, the Supercross community supports St. Jude through an annual text-to-donate campaign, online auction, and special moments with patients and their families. The auction is launched each year on the heels of an annual race dedicated solely to the kids at St. Jude. Round 14, of the 2023 season, which took place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ served as the annual race in which athletes and teams featured St. Jude patient-inspired artwork on their jerseys, gear, and bike graphics. These one-of-a-kind items were then donated to the auction where 100% of the proceeds went directly to supporting St. Jude and its families.

Because of fundraising through partnerships like this, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – so they can focus on helping their child live. The 2023 Love Moto Stop Cancer text-to-donate campaign raised an impressive $92,789 throughout the season while the online auction raised an additional $137,290 in just two weeks. Supercross is the only entity outside of Country music to use their own community-wide slogan – Love Moto Stop Cancer. Moto is short for Motocross which embellishes both disciplines of Motocross and Supercross. The spike in donations is a direct result of Supercross' commitment to St. Jude and this year's one-of-a-kind campaign. Donors who pledge $19 or more per month receive an exclusive Love Moto Stop Cancer T-shirt, routinely worn by all the sport's top athletes.

"What an incredible milestone to celebrate with our friends at Feld Entertainment and Supercross — all in the name of coming together to help kids around the globe," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. "We are so grateful for these amazing partners and their loyal fans in the New York and New Jersey area and around the world who give back to help the 400,000 kids globally who will get cancer every year."

For more information about Supercross and ways to support St. Jude please visit Supercrosslive.com/stjude.

