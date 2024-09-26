Supercuts® Debuts Nationwide Loyalty Program with Guests Able to Earn Free Haircuts and More

First-of-its-kind program offers a new way for guests to earn points, access additional promotions, and receive free haircuts across 1,900 salons

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supercuts ®, the original value salon, today introduces Supercuts Rewards®, the first-of-its-kind loyalty program in the salon industry, rewarding guests with FREE haircuts and savings just for keeping up with their haircut routine. Guests can join at any Supercuts salon nationwide or online at Supercuts.com/Rewards . Once enrolled, members earn points on their spending and can redeem them for a choice of rewards, from dollars off services to free haircuts. Members also receive early access to promotions and special offers.

"Supercuts Rewards® is the result of a deep commitment to listening to our guests and evolving based on their needs," said John Davi, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Regis Corporation. "Our guests told us they want the flexibility to choose their rewards and, most importantly, to earn free haircuts. We're ecstatic to introduce the first program of its kind in the industry, continuing our legacy of innovation that began nearly 50 years ago with the very concept of a value salon. We can't wait for our guests to enjoy the benefits."

To enroll in Supercuts Rewards ® , guests sign up in-salon or online at Supercuts.com/Rewards . Once enrolled, they can start earning and redeeming. It's simple: EARN : Guests earn one point per dollar spent at Supercuts ® on all services and retail products. Guests also receive 50 welcome points just for enrolling.



CHOOSE : Guests select their reward depending on their point balance: $5 certificate – 100 points $10 certificate – 200 points FREE Haircut – 400 points





, guests sign up in-salon or online at . Once enrolled, they can start earning and redeeming. It's simple: BE REWARDED : Guests redeem rewards at checkout in the salon for savings. The choice and the rewards are all theirs.





: Guests redeem rewards at checkout in the salon for savings. The choice and the rewards are all theirs. Expiry : Each individual point expires one year from earning.

"Every year, millions of guests choose Supercuts® for their haircut needs. With Supercuts Rewards® we're elevating the value and guest experience of every visit with exclusive benefits and rewards. We're thrilled to reward guests not only for maintaining their hair routine, but also for their loyalty to Supercuts®," said Michelle DeVore, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing at Regis Corporation.

Guests can join Supercuts Rewards today at salons nationwide and online at Supercuts.com/Rewards .

Supercuts® , the original value salon, is owned and franchised by Regis Corporation (NasdaqGM:RGS), a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. Supercuts offers haircutting, hair-color services and more through exceptional and professional haircare experiences completed by highly trained stylists at an affordable price. The salon also offers nationally recognized professional hair care products for sale at reasonable prices, including Paul Mitchell, Biolage, Redken, American Crew, Nioxin and more. Supercuts was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota at parent company Regis Corporation. As of June 30, 2024, there were 1,949 Supercuts salons in the United States and Canada generating sales of nearly $597 million in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit supercuts.com , follow @Supercuts on social media, and download the Supercuts app in the App Store , or on Google Play .

Regis Corporation (NasdaqGM:RGS) is a leader in the haircare industry. As of June 30, 2024, the Company franchised or owned 4,408 locations. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters®, and First Choice Haircutters®. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com .

