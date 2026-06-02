Superfiliate Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List, Proving People-First Culture Drives Performance

The creator marketing platform trusted by hundreds of leading e-commerce brands earns national recognition as one of the best workplaces.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superfiliate, the creator marketing platform built for the next era of creator-led growth, today announced it has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list, one of the most competitive workplace culture rankings in business media. Inc.'s Best Workplaces program evaluates companies through confidential employee surveys that measure how people experience their workplace day to day. The recognition makes Superfiliate one of the few creator marketing companies in the country to earn this distinction, placing it among a select group of employers where people are engaged and invested in the work they do.

Superfiliate Best Workplaces Logo

The award follows Superfiliate's placement on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2026 list, where the company ranked #19 in the Enterprise category alongside Microsoft, IBM, Figma, and Capital One. Fast Company's annual list recognizes companies reshaping their industries, and Superfiliate's inclusion marked it as one of the most innovative companies in creator marketing today.

"This is one of the most meaningful recognitions we have received since founding Superfiliate," said Andy Cloyd, Co-Founder and CEO. "We have always believed that if you build a place people want to be, the work takes care of itself. Seeing our team reflected in this honor is the best evidence we have that it is working."

That culture is shaped by rituals that have grown with the company. The annual all-hands offsite has expanded from 8 people in 2022 to 78 in 2026, and employee-led programs like SheCodes, SuperRun, and Culture Council emerged entirely from within the team without direction from leadership.

"Culture does not just happen to a company," said Anders Bill, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. "It embeds itself through the people who care enough to build it. At Superfiliate, our team built programs and communities that became part of how we operate. Our job was to make sure they had everything they needed to keep going."

Superfiliate has always operated on the belief that a great place to work and a great product are not separate entities. As the company continues to grow its platform, its team, and its partnerships with the world's leading social platforms, that belief remains the foundation everything else is built on.

About Superfiliate Superfiliate is the creator marketing platform built for the next era of social commerce. Founded by Andy Cloyd and Anders Bill, the platform centralizes creator discovery, relationship management, campaign execution, payments, and analytics in one unified solution. With approximately 60 employees, Superfiliate serves hundreds of leading brands building predictable, profitable creator marketing programs.

SOURCE Superfiliate